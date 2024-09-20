Everlight Solar Wins Best of Madison 2024

News provided by

Everlight Solar

Sep 20, 2024, 17:31 ET

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar proudly announces that it has been awarded for the second year in the Solar Energy Company category of the 2024 Best of Madison Awards. Everlight Solar has been a pioneer in the solar industry in the Midwest, providing cutting-edge solar solutions that empower communities to harness clean energy. The company's mission to make renewable energy accessible and affordable has resonated with Wisconsin homeowners, contributing to a greener future.

Continue Reading
Everlight Solar's Office in Verona, Wisconsin
Everlight Solar's Office in Verona, Wisconsin

Here's what Austin J., an Everlight Solar customer in Wisconsin, said about his experience, "Really great from start to finish. From our initial consultation to the last moment of installation, I have been consistently impressed with Everlight Solar. "

The Best of Madison Awards celebrates Madison's top businesses and services as voted by the local community. Everlight Solar is grateful to receive this award for the second consecutive year. Dane County is a special place to the company and is home to Everlight's newly built 64,000-square-foot office near Verona Technology Park.

Everlight Solar gives back to the Madison community by actively volunteering and partnering with local organizations. Renowned for its innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction, Everlight Solar will continue to significantly impact Madison's renewable energy sector.

Another Wisconsin homeowner, Grace L., said, "The whole process went smoothly and I barely needed to lift a finger. They took care of everything and kept us in the loop at every step."

Everlight Solar is deeply thankful for the support that has led them to win this award in the Solar Energy Company category for the 2024 Best of Madison Awards. Everlight will continue to serve its mission to democratize solar power, making it more affordable and accessible while enhancing energy security and sustainability for Dane County and beyond.

About Everlight Solar
Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Everlight Solar Receives Comparably's 2024 Award for Happiest Employees

Everlight Solar Receives Comparably's 2024 Award for Happiest Employees

Everlight Solar is proud to announce that it has been honored with the 2024 Comparably Award for Happiest Employees, marking its 18th award from...
Everlight Solar Named "Madison.com People's Choice Favorite"

Everlight Solar Named "Madison.com People's Choice Favorite"

This year, Everlight Solar has been recognized as Madison's People's Choice Favorite in the distinguished Solar Company category. This recognition...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics