Everlight Solar Wins Best of Madison 2024

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar proudly announces that it has been awarded for the second year in the Solar Energy Company category of the 2024 Best of Madison Awards. Everlight Solar has been a pioneer in the solar industry in the Midwest, providing cutting-edge solar solutions that empower communities to harness clean energy. The company's mission to make renewable energy accessible and affordable has resonated with Wisconsin homeowners, contributing to a greener future.

Everlight Solar's Office in Verona, Wisconsin

Here's what Austin J., an Everlight Solar customer in Wisconsin, said about his experience, "Really great from start to finish. From our initial consultation to the last moment of installation, I have been consistently impressed with Everlight Solar. "

The Best of Madison Awards celebrates Madison's top businesses and services as voted by the local community. Everlight Solar is grateful to receive this award for the second consecutive year. Dane County is a special place to the company and is home to Everlight's newly built 64,000-square-foot office near Verona Technology Park.

Everlight Solar gives back to the Madison community by actively volunteering and partnering with local organizations. Renowned for its innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction, Everlight Solar will continue to significantly impact Madison's renewable energy sector.

Another Wisconsin homeowner, Grace L., said, "The whole process went smoothly and I barely needed to lift a finger. They took care of everything and kept us in the loop at every step."

Everlight Solar is deeply thankful for the support that has led them to win this award in the Solar Energy Company category for the 2024 Best of Madison Awards. Everlight will continue to serve its mission to democratize solar power, making it more affordable and accessible while enhancing energy security and sustainability for Dane County and beyond.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar