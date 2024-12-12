Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's 2024 Best CEO Award

VERONA, Wis. , Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized by Comparably as having one of the Best CEOs of 2024. This prestigious honor celebrates the dedication and leadership of Everlight Solar's President and CEO, William Creech, whose commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork, growth, and excellence has helped propel the company to the forefront of the solar industry.

The Comparably Best CEOs Award is based entirely on employee feedback, reflecting the insights of those who experience their CEO's leadership daily. Rankings are derived from employee ratings across key qualities such as vision, management, and encouragement, underscoring William Creech's impact in creating an environment where employees feel motivated to grow, innovate, and succeed.

"Being recognized as Comparably's Best CEO is a reflection of the incredible team I have the privilege of working with every day. At Everlight Solar, we succeed together, and this honor belongs to all of us who share a passion for building a brighter future." – William Creech

Since its founding, Everlight Solar has quickly emerged as the fastest-growing solar provider in the Midwest and the largest residential solar company in Wisconsin. Under Creech's leadership, Everlight Solar has fostered a culture of growth, purpose, and continuous improvement, helping to drive the company's success and making it an attractive destination for top talent in the renewable energy field.

This recognition is the latest addition to Everlight Solar's series of Comparably honors, further solidifying the company's reputation as a leader in employee satisfaction and workplace excellence.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in its first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open job opportunities or about going solar for your home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

