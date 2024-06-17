VERONA, Wis., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar has been awarded Comparably's Best Leadership Teams award for the third year. Comparably gathers data from diverse workplace environments and organizations annually to present awards, as judged by the individuals who understand their companies best—their employees.

Everlight Solar Wins Comparably’s 2024 Best Leadership Teams Award

Everlight Solar believes that effective leadership is not just about guiding the ship but also about inspiring and empowering others to reach their full potential. In an anonymous survey, one Everlight staff member shared, "I love that they genuinely care about their people and are always looking for ways to support their team more! They're invested in our growth both personally and professionally, and that's apparent in the way they lead." This award validates that their leadership teams are guiding them toward success and creating an environment where everyone feels heard and supported.

Additionally, Everlight Solar's leadership teams are committed to advancing personal and professional growth among their team members. They are exemplary role models, demonstrating the company's core values and encouraging others to do the same.

Leadership at Everlight Solar prioritizes open communication and constructive feedback. They actively seek input from team members, cultivating an environment where everyone's ideas are welcome and valued. They continually pursue avenues to refine processes and make proactive changes based on feedback from their staff, ensuring the Everlight Solar workplace is constantly evolving to meet the needs of their dynamic team.

The Best Leadership Teams award marks the sixteenth recognition Everlight Solar has received from Comparably. This is amongst the Best CEO, Best Career Growth, and Best Company Culture awards, all received in 2023 alone, along with the Best Company Outlook and Best Sales Team awards the company received in 2024.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

SOURCE Everlight Solar