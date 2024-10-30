EverLine Coatings and Services Receives Strategic Investment from Red Iron Group

Leading Line Striping and Pavement Maintenance Franchise's Partnership with Private Investment Firm to Drive Enhanced Offerings, Increased Service Capacity, and Accelerated Growth

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverLine Coatings and Services, a top provider of line painting, pavement maintenance, and other essential facility services, has secured a strategic investment from Red Iron Group, a Menlo Park, California-based private investment firm. The partnership reflects EverLine's successful journey towards becoming the premier self-performing commercial and industrial facility services brand across North America.

The growth equity investment will be used to enhance EverLine's existing systems further while increasing capacity, ensuring that the company can meet the growing demand for its services across North America. With the capital backing and strategic expertise of Red Iron Group, EverLine will accelerate its expansion into new markets and continue providing the high-quality service it is known for while laying the foundation to revolutionize the facility services industry. EverLine's CEO and founder, John Evans, will continue to lead the company with his ownership of the business.

Positioned to Enhance Offerings and Accelerate Growth

"With the support of Red Iron Group, we are poised to elevate our service offerings and expand our reach as we continue to grow across North America," said Evans. "We are committed to staying true to our values and continuing to provide the exceptional service that our customers have come to expect, all while gaining the enhanced resources necessary to take our brand to the next level."

Highlights of the new partnership include the following:

System Enhancements : By investing in advanced technology platforms and innovative service tools, EverLine will increase efficiency across its network of franchisees. These enhancements will streamline operations, improve service delivery times, and provide real-time insights to customers, further solidifying EverLine's position as a leader in facility services.



: By investing in advanced technology platforms and innovative service tools, EverLine will increase efficiency across its network of franchisees. These enhancements will streamline operations, improve service delivery times, and provide real-time insights to customers, further solidifying EverLine's position as a leader in facility services. Expansion of Franchise and Service Capacity: EverLine will expand into previously untapped markets, enabling the brand to expand its footprint across North America . This will enhance its overall service capacity, empowering EverLine to take on larger contracts and serve an expanded customer base. The increased resources will position the company to more thoroughly capture the growing demand for its services while maintaining its commitment to quality and consistency.

Toward the Future

"As a founder-led company well-positioned for significant future growth and market leadership in a highly fragmented industry, EverLine is an ideal partner for Red Iron Group to support," said Jason Klein, Co-CEO at Red Iron Group. "We are thrilled to work closely with John Evans and his management team as they continue to extend their reach, transform operations, integrate leading technology, enhance offerings, and drive further value for customers and franchisees. We look forward to all we can achieve together in positioning EverLine as the leading choice for commercial and industrial facility services across North America."

About EverLine Coatings

EverLine Coatings and Services is the first franchise company to bring sophistication to the underdeveloped, highly fragmented line striping and pavement maintenance industry as a full-service provider, positioning itself as the premier choice for parking lot maintenance. Since its founding in 2012, the company has seen significant growth with 350+ territories open and operating across Canada and the U.S. EverLine provides a much-needed solution for property owners and managers across North America looking for a professional, credible, communicative, and quality-focused line striping and pavement maintenance service provider. For more information, please visit https://everlinecoatings.com/.

About Red Iron Group

Red Iron Group is a private investment firm that partners with business owners and managers who are passionate about building market-leading businesses. The firm helps businesses achieve increased scale and business value through investments in organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Red Iron Group leverages its extensive Silicon Valley roots to help its portfolio companies invest in and implement technology enablement and adoption strategies that deliver enhanced value into the customer relationship, drive operating efficiencies, and produce greater organic growth. Red Iron Group has established a uniquely long-term capital base with a strategy of focusing on profitably growing lower-middle-market companies across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.redirongroup.com

