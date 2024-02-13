EverLine Coatings Reaches Milestones, Debuting on Franchise 500 and Opening 100th Location

Line Striping & Pavement Maintenance Franchise Achieves National Recognition After Rapid Year of Expansion

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverLine Coatings, North America's fastest-growing line striping and pavement maintenance service business is announcing significant growth, accolades, and a momentous milestone achieved in 2023. The brand saw massive growth, including reaching 100 locations in the United States and Canada, while also being nationally recognized in the franchise space with top honors.

These achievements have been achieved after just a year and a half in the U.S. market, following the company's expansion from Canada beginning in spring 2022. Throughout the year, the brand experienced substantial growth, adding 37 new franchisees across every region of the country, further enhancing access to high-quality line stripping and pavement maintenance services.

The significant accomplishments achieved by the brand in 2023 include:

Debut on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500: The brand has earned recognition for its exceptional performance in areas such as unit growth, financial strength, and stability in its debut placement on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 rankings. EverLine secured the 460th position on highly- competitive annual ranking, which is based on criteria encompassing overall cost, size and growth, support, and overall brand strength. This ranking signifies a significant accomplishment for many emerging brands making their mark in the franchise space.



The franchise also garnered national recognition in the Franchisee Satisfaction Awards of 2024 as one of the Top 200 Franchises by the Franchise Business Review. Rankings are based on surveys shared by the brand's franchisees according to criteria including core values, training and support, executive leadership, financial opportunity, franchisee community, and overall satisfaction. EverLine Coatings ranked 42nd in the Top 50 Large franchises category for concepts with between 160 and 379 total units. Additionally, EverLine Coatings was acknowledged in the Services category, securing the 13th position among service providers. Opening of 100th Location: The location, in Cleveland, Ohio , is owned and operated by local franchisees Andrew Pearce and Colin Centra. The duo, who have backgrounds in engineering, real estate, and entrepreneurship, have joined the diverse number of EverLine Coatings franchisees who have joined the system since the brand began expansion into the United States over the last two years.

"EverLine has continued to push the envelope for what can be offered in the franchise system when it comes to world-class line striping and pavement maintenance," said John Evans, founder and CEO of EverLine Coatings. "These achievements reflect our commitment to sustained growth, brand strength, and financial resilience during the challenging times of the last few years. We are excited about the future as we continue to make our mark and set new standards in the dynamic world of franchising."

EverLine Coatings offers various parking lot services, including striping and pavement maintenance, sealcoating, crack sealing, and repair. The franchise also offers specialized services including custom branded stenciling with durable traffic products, etc. Additionally, the brand has built a credible reputation among national accounts serving the pharmacy, retail, and convenience store sectors with interior floor coating applications for safety lines, slip-resistant, and protective epoxy floor coatings in industrial centers through its EverFloor Durable Systems brand division.

For information on becoming a franchisee, please visit: https://everlinefranchise.com/us/

About EverLine Coatings

EverLine Coatings and Services is the first franchise company to bring sophistication to the underdeveloped, highly fragmented line striping and pavement maintenance industry as a full-service provider, positioning itself as the premier choice for parking lot maintenance. Since its founding in 2012, the company has seen significant growth with 44 territories in Canada and 235 open and operating in the U.S. with 115 territories currently in development. EverLine provides a much-needed solution for property owners and managers across North America looking for a professional, credible, communicative, and quality-focused line striping and pavement maintenance service provider.

