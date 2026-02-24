EverLine Coatings Reports Another Year of Growth in 2025 as Franchise Continues to Scale

Line striping and pavement maintenance franchise closes the year with expansion across North America, systemwide performance gains, and industry recognition.

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverLine Coatings, North America's fastest-growing line striping and pavement maintenance service business, closed out 2025 with another year of strategic growth and progress toward its long-term goal of becoming the largest single-source provider of pavement maintenance services across the North America. Now in its third year operating in the U.S. and 14th year since its establishment in Canada, EverLine Coatings continued to scale its footprint in 2025, expanding into new regions while also seeing strong performance across its existing franchise network.

Over the course of the year, the brand added 17 new franchise locations across North America, bringing the system to 123 open and operating locations by year-end, with 17 additional locations in development and 15 expected to open in 2026.

EverLine Coatings saw strong same-location performance in 2025, with franchisees benefiting from increased demand for pavement maintenance services, continued investment in system development, and operational efficiencies introduced across the network. 13 of EverLine Coatings locations exceeded $1 million in annual revenue with the top-performing location in Calgary generating over $2.8 million in revenue.

"We've been intentional about building the systems and support our franchisees need to succeed, and in return, they continue to raise the bar in their local markets," said John Evans, Founder and CEO of EverLine Coatings. "Seeing that effort translate into real momentum across the network has been incredibly rewarding."

EverLine Coatings Earns Industry Recognition

EverLine Coatings continued to earn recognition from leading franchise and business organizations for its performance, culture, and franchisee support:

Ranked #258 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 , a 183-spot jump from the previous year, and ranked #128 on Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises of 2025.

, a 183-spot jump from the previous year, and ranked #128 on Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises of 2025. Received multiple awards from Franchise Business Review including Top Franchise for Veterans, Top Franchise for Women, and Top Franchise Satisfaction.

Presented with the Award of Excellence Grand Prize for the third time in four years by the Canadian Franchise Association and awarded Gold status for the fourth year in a row.

and awarded Gold status for the fourth year in a row. Received the Sustainable ScaleUP Of The Year award from ScaleUP.

These accolades strengthen EverLine Coatings' distinction as a standout franchise brand in a traditionally fragmented industry, recognized for its commitment to customer and franchisee satisfaction as well as responsible and sustainable growth.

Paving the Future of Line Striping and Pavement Maintenance

EverLine Coatings invested in system development, training, and administrative efficiency throughout 2025, to best equip franchisees to meet the growing demand from their clients for our services. The brand also continues to strengthen its core capabilities by adding new service lines and pursuing additional revenue streams across offerings like striping, sealcoating, crack filling, asphalt repair, custom stenciling and interior epoxy flooring solutions utilizing the brand's EverFloor Durable Systems division.

In the past year, the brand completed a full revamp of its technology infrastructure, launching the "EverLine Hub," a fully integrated software suite designed to streamline estimation, proposal generation, CRM integration and operational workflows. The company also introduced a newly structured System Development Department focused on improving franchisee certification, operational training, and launching new revenue streams across the network.

Scaling a Franchise System Built for Long-Term Success

With demand for safe, compliant, and well-maintained properties continuing to rise, EverLine Coatings enters 2026 positioned for continued expansion and performance across North America. The company will continue its pursuit of nine-figure systemwide revenue, reinforcing its commitment of becoming North America's leading single-source pavement maintenance provider.

Looking ahead to 2026, EverLine Coatings is focused on bolstering franchisee support and accelerating systemwide growth through several strategic initiatives:

Double revenue in the interior coatings division , while accelerating growth of the EverFloor Durable Systems platform.

, while accelerating growth of the EverFloor Durable Systems platform. Roll out an automated prospecting and follow-up system to drive consistent franchisee sales activity.

Streamline administrative operations to free up franchisee time with expanded in-house bookkeeping resources.

Conduct field visits for all franchisees in strengthen hands-on support.

"We're proud of the strides made in 2025, and even more excited to continue building alongside our franchisees," Evans added. "Our focus is on maintaining a durable, people-first franchise system that delivers value for our franchisees and customers, year after year."

For information on becoming an EverLine Coatings franchise owner, visit everlinefranchise.com/us.

About EverLine Coatings

EverLine Coatings and Services is the first franchise company to bring sophistication to the underdeveloped, highly fragmented line striping and pavement maintenance industry as a full-service provider, positioning itself as the premier choice for parking lot maintenance. Since its founding in 2012, the company has seen significant growth with 123 locations open and operating across North America with several more currently in development in the U.S. and Canada. EverLine provides a much-needed solution for property owners and managers across North America looking for a professional, credible, communicative, and quality-focused line striping and pavement maintenance service provider.

