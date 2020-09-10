Everlywell Appoints Andy Page as President

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlywell, the digital health company which offers consumers access to at-home collection lab tests, today announced a new addition to its executive team. Andy Page, former CEO of Caption Health and former President of 23andMe, Livongo, and Gilt Groupe, will serve as the company's first President effective this week. In this new role he will report directly to CEO and Founder Julia Cheek.

Page's appointment coincides with a period of explosive growth for the company, marked by major partnerships with some of the world's leading health insurance companies and diagnostics firms, the appointment of some of the world's foremost medical and scientific minds to its Scientific Advisory Board , and surpassing 650,000 customers less than four full years into operation. In addition to the notable growth of the company's consumer and enterprise businesses, Everlywell recently became one of the first and only companies to receive FDA authorization for a sample collection test kit for COVID-19 that can be used at home.

"Andy is a seasoned leader with a long track record of helping lead beloved consumer brands and cutting-edge digital health companies as they grew to become the household names they are today," said Julia Cheek, Founder and CEO of Everlywell. "His expertise in managing complex operations and rapidly scaling revenue will be an invaluable asset as Everlywell grows to serve millions of Americans with accessible virtual care."

Page is well known in the digital health industry as the former President and Board member of 23andMe and former President and Chief Financial Officer of Livongo. He left Livongo in 2018 to become the CEO of Caption Health, a venture-backed company using Artificial Intelligence to enable individuals with no ultrasound experience to perform ultrasound exams quickly and accurately. Earlier in his career, Page spent four years as President (six years on the board) helping lead 23andMe during which time the company grew to become one of the most trusted and recognized consumer DNA and testing companies in the world. He has held a variety of executive positions at industry-transforming businesses during his 30 year career.

"Healthcare is moving increasingly into the home - no longer is it limited to the four walls of a hospital or doctor's office," said Andy Page, President of Everlywell. "As the national leader in at-home collection lab testing, Everlywell has been instrumental in driving that change. People are fed up with status quo healthcare that revolves around everything except the consumer experience. As consumers' expectations around the convenience and accessibility of healthcare continue to evolve, so will we."

About Everlywell

Everlywell believes Americans deserve access to affordable lab tests and insightful, digitally-enabled results with actionable next steps. The company connects individuals to certified labs offering a suite of validated lab tests including Cholesterol, Heart Health, Fertility, STIs, Lyme Disease, Testosterone, Thyroid and more, including one of the only FDA-authorized at-home sample collection test kits for COVID-19 and the first at-home sample collection test kits for fertility, high-risk HPV, and indoor & outdoor allergies. Prices are straightforward starting at $49 and tests are generally covered by Flexible Spending and Health Savings Accounts. Physician-reviewed, actionable test results from CLIA-certified labs are provided within days of sample receipt. The company also provides testing programs for health plans, healthcare organizations, and employers, including some of the largest health plans in the nation.

The Austin-based company was founded in 2015 and is advised by a Scientific Advisory Board that includes some of the nation's top scientists from Harvard, MIT, Google and NYU. Everlywell was selected as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019. For more information please visit www.everlywell.com .

