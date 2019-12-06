Everlywell Appoints Dr. Judith Rodin to Board of Directors; Welcomes New Members to its Scientific Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlywell, the digital health company poised to disrupt the 25 billion dollar lab testing industry, today announced the addition of several members to its Scientific Advisory Board and the appointment of its first independent board member, Dr. Judith Rodin.



A seasoned leader in healthcare, academia, and technology, Dr. Rodin has served as a board member for several corporations, including Aetna, Citigroup, and Comcast NBCUniversal; and has served as an advisor to President Clinton as a member of the President's Committee of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). In 1994, she made history as the first woman permanently appointed to lead an Ivy League university, the University of Pennsylvania. A noted philanthropist, she served as the president of the Rockefeller Foundation for over a decade, and she is a member of several leading academic societies including the National Academy of Medicine.

Dr. Rodin's appointment coincides with a period of aggressive growth for Everlywell as the company expands its menu of tests, scales its partnerships with industry leaders like Humana and PerkinElmer and looks to expand into areas such as testing innovation, clinical research and virtual care.

"Everlywell is positioned to bring convenient, affordable testing options to millions of people over the next few years, including many who are not well served by the existing healthcare system," said Dr. Judith Rodin. "I'm excited to help Everlywell and its strong management team realize its vision to create a world where everyone has access to high-quality laboratory testing that places more information and control in the hands of the consumer."

Everlywell also added several members to its Scientific Advisory Board, which is led by Dr. Robert Langer, an Institute Professor at MIT and one of only four individuals in history to receive both the National Medal of Science and the United States National Medal of Technology and Innovation. Joining Dr. Langer as Everlywell's scientific and medical advisors are:

Dr. Betsy Nabel, President of Brigham Health and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School

Dr. Martin Chavez, Chief of Maternal Fetal Medicine at NYU Winthrop Hospital

Dr. Gregory F. Heath, former executive at Illumina and Roche Diagnostics

Dr. Naglaa Rizk, Assistant Professor at Rutgers University and Medical Director of Ambulatory Services at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center

Dr. Robert Klees, Research Scientist at the Wadsworth Center, part of the New York State Department of Health

Dr. Mark DePristo, CEO and Founder of BigHat Biosciences and Founder of the Genomics team at Google Brain

Dr. Marie E. McDonnell, Chief of the Diabetes Section at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Lecturer at Harvard Medical School

"We've assembled the brightest advisors and scientific minds across a variety of fields to help Everlywell transform an industry that is long overdue for change," said Julia Cheek, Founder and CEO of Everlywell. "Our advisors are some of the most respected doctors, scientists, innovators and trailblazers in the world. We're particularly thrilled to welcome Dr. Rodin to our Board of Directors. Her expertise in healthcare, research and technology will be an incredible benefit to Everlywell as we continue to lead the at-home health test market and reach millions of consumers over the next several years."

In addition to building a world-class group of involved advisors, Everlywell has doubled its team in the past year, growing from 50 to nearly 100 employees and hiring key executives from companies such as Pinterest, Uber, Lyft, Roche Diagnostics, and Illumina.



Founded in 2015, Everlywell has served hundreds of thousands of customers with high-quality laboratory testing and insightful digital test results. Everlywell provides consumers with access to a wide selection of physician-ordered and reviewed laboratory tests that start at $39. Once a test is purchased online or at select Target, Kroger or CVS locations nationwide, samples are collected by the customer and sent by mail to a CLIA-certified laboratory. Independent physicians review all test orders and results for each test. Results are typically available to the customer within days of the sample being received by the laboratory. The company announced $50 million in funding in April and has since launched a new digital results platform and announced a collaboration with industry leader PerkinElmer.



About Everlywell

Everlywell believes people deserve access to affordable lab tests and insightful, digitally-enabled results with actionable next steps. The company connects consumers to laboratory partners offering more than 35 validated lab tests including Food Sensitivity, Fertility, Heart Health, STIs, and Thyroid. Test prices are straightforward starting at $39 and are generally covered by Flexible Spending and Health Savings Accounts. Physician-reviewed, actionable test results from CLIA-certified labs are provided within days of sample receipt.

The company was founded in 2015, is located in Austin, TX and backed by notable investors including Goodwater Capital, Highland Capital Partners, Next Coast Ventures and NextGen Venture Partners, among others. EverlyWell was selected as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019.

SOURCE Everlywell