Evermay Wealth Management Expands Service Offerings with Merger of Longstanding Tax and Business Advisory Firm

"This partnership advances our mission of helping families build richer lives," said William Pitt IV, President and Co-Founder of Evermay. "Adding full-service tax preparation and business advisory services to our offering allows us to deliver truly coordinated financial guidance. Our clients deserve to have their investments, tax strategy, and financial and estate plans working together seamlessly."

NLVW was founded in 1984 and serves approximately 1,000 clients. The firm specializes in working with business owners, entrepreneurs, and families, providing tax advice and planning, accounting, and business advisory services.

"Joining Evermay lets us expand what we offer our clients while preserving the relationships and service quality they've trusted for 40 years," said Brandon Wolf, CPA, CFP®, who leads the tax division. "This is about adding capabilities, not changing who we are."

Existing NLVW clients will have the opportunity to access Evermay's investment management, financial planning, tax planning, and estate planning services. The combination of Evermay Wealth Management and Evermay Tax will offer integrated tax preparation and business advisory services alongside comprehensive wealth management.

The 25 professionals from NLVW will join Evermay's existing team and most will continue working from the Annapolis office. Select team members will support clients from Evermay's Arlington headquarters.

About Evermay Wealth Management

Evermay Wealth Management is an independent, fee-only fiduciary registered investment advisor based in Arlington, Virginia. Founded in 2009 by William Pitt IV and Damon White, the firm provides comprehensive wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and estate planning services. Evermay serves families, women, corporate executives, attorneys, military leaders, and business owners throughout the Washington, D.C. region. For more information, visit evermaywealth.com.

About NLVW

Novotny, Larash, Venters & Wolf, LLC was founded in 1984 by Joseph H. Novotny, CPA, who previously served as County Auditor for Anne Arundel County, Maryland for 28 years. The firm serves approximately 1,000 clients, specializing in tax preparation, accounting, and business advisory services for business owners and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit nlvw.cpa.

