EverMemOS Redefines Efficiency in AI Memory, Surpassing LLM Full-Context Perfomances with Far Fewer Tokens in Open Evaluation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI infrastructure company EverMind today released results from its unified, production-grade evaluation framework designed to assess real-world memory performance. Under this standardized protocol, the company's flagship engine, EverMemOS, delivered best-in-class outcomes across the LoCoMo and LongMemEval benchmarks, cementing its position as a leading memory engine for next-generation AI agents.

An Open Standardized Framework for Real-World Memory Evaluation

The evaluation framework was developed to address a critical bottleneck in the AI industry: the absence of consistent, transparent methods to measure memory quality. Today's agents rely on a fragmented landscape of memory tools, often evaluated using disparate datasets and metrics, making cross-system comparison virtually impossible. EverMind's framework establishes a controlled testing environment where systems are benchmarked under identical conditions, ensuring fair, reproducible, and actionable analysis. Within this rigorous structure, EverMemOS achieved the highest scores, establishing new performance benchmarks for long-horizon interactions.

Architectural Advances Behind EverMemOS

Four core technical innovations drive the system's success:

Categorical Memory Extraction: Sorts memories into distinct taxonomies—such as situational context, semantics, and user profiling—to decouple information while preserving semantic integrity.

Sorts memories into distinct taxonomies—such as situational context, semantics, and user profiling—to decouple information while preserving semantic integrity. MemCell Atomic Storage: Embeds each memory unit with rich metadata (timestamps, source, tags, and relational links), functioning analogously to biological memory engrams.

Embeds each memory unit with rich metadata (timestamps, source, tags, and relational links), functioning analogously to biological memory engrams. Event Boundaries: Replaces rigid token -based slicing with thematic continuity, defining "events" across conversations to create human-interpretable memory segments.

Replaces rigid -based slicing with thematic continuity, defining "events" across conversations to create human-interpretable memory segments. Multi-Level Recall: Employs a dual-system approach—fast retrieval for simple queries and multi-hop reasoning for complex tasks—mirroring the collaboration between the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus in the human brain.

Setting New Standards in Long-Horizon AI Memory

The impact of these innovations is quantified in the results. EverMemOS achieved a score of 92.3% on LoCoMo, with a remarkable cross-evaluation reproducibility rate of 92.32%.

Notably, EverMemOS is currently the only memory system to outperform large models utilizing full-context inputs—all while operating with drastically fewer tokens. This outcome challenges the prevailing assumption that "more context is always better." The evaluation demonstrates that excessive context often introduces noise and dilutes attention ("lost-in-the-middle" phenomenon).

EverMemOS embodies a paradigm shift: high-quality memory requires not only precise remembering but also precise forgetting. By acting as an intelligent attention filter, the system reduces cognitive load, directing the model's focus solely to critical information. This reframes memory from a passive archive into an active mechanism that guides reasoning, shapes identity, and enables continuity.

The Future of Intelligent Infrastructure

The implications extend beyond benchmark scores. As long-term memory becomes foundational to AI, it is emerging alongside Model Parameters and Tool Use as the third pillar of modern intelligence infrastructure. Future agents will evolve from isolated chat sessions into coherent, continuously learning entities capable of maintaining context and building long-term relationships.

EverMind's release of this evaluation framework marks an inflection point for the field. As AI progresses toward deeper autonomy, robust long-term memory will define the next chapter of intelligent systems.

Detailed Resources:

Evaluation Framework & Results: https://evermind.ai/blogs/a-unified-evaluation-framework-for-ai-memory-systems

https://evermind.ai/blogs/a-unified-evaluation-framework-for-ai-memory-systems GitHub Repository: https://github.com/EverMind-AI/EverMemOS/tree/main/evaluation.

About EverMind

EverMind is redefining the future of AI by solving one of its most fundamental limitations: long-term memory. Its flagship platform, EverMemOS, introduces a breakthrough architecture for scalable and customizable memory systems, enabling AI to operate with extended context, maintain behavioral consistency, and improve through continuous interaction.

