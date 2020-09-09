Evermoin - New Ultra-Hygienic Countertop from LOTTE

LA PALMA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-hygienic Evermoin® surfaces from Staron® are now available to U.S. customers. Manufactured to suppress the growth of microbes, including common bacteria, Evermoin surfaces are specifically designed for environments requiring exceptionally-clean conditions – healthcare facilities, retail establishments, and high-traffic office environments.

The Evermoin line has received certification from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (US FDA 21 CFR 177.1010) and the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF). Non-toxic Evermoin surfaces can be installed in most any interior space, from countertops, tabletops, bathrooms, and wall cladding, to furniture casework and office workstations. Two contemporary, neutral colors are currently available – Limpio and Ultra Bright – and can be cleansed simply with commonly available bleach solutions.

"We designed Evermoin to meet the growing need for technologies that provide and maintain cleaner, healthier environments," stated John Kim, director, LOTTE Chemical Corp. "LOTTE continues to be at the forefront of research and development of ultra-hygienic surface technologies that will improve our overall health and wellness in the spaces we work and live."



Testing of the Evermoin material demonstrated a proliferation inhibition rate of 99.9% or higher. Specifically, the Evermoin surface inhibits the number of surviving bacteria to fewer than 1,000 (1/1,000) after test specimens go through antibacterial treatment in a laboratory environment where the number of bacteria can multiply to 1,000,000.



Evermoin is certified by SCS Global Services for recycled content, verifying that LOTTE employs responsible manufacturing processes to minimize environmental impacts. The new Evermoin surfaces have passed the following industry tests:

ASTM E 2180 – bacterial growth test JIS Z 2801 – the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) test for antimicrobial activity and efficacy ISO 846 (B') – antifungal test FDA 21 CFR 177 – human safety test

About LOTTE Chemical Corporation

LOTTE Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets high-performance decorative surfacing materials for residential and commercial applications around the globe. Originally part of the Samsung family of companies, LOTTE Chemical Corp. is rapidly expanding its North American presence through the company's solid-surface brand, Staron, a seamless and thermo-formable, acrylic product suitable for a wide range of commercial applications. The quartz surface brand, Radianz, is a premium engineered surface designed to be ultra-durable. The new Locelain® sintered-stone collection features a high-quality natural stone look and superb durability. Through cutting-edge technology and insights into worldwide market trends, LOTTE Chemical Corp. continues to excel in today's surface industry.

