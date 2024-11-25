Evermore and Union partnership drops 10MG Tall Seltzers

BALTIMORE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermore Cannabis Company is thrilled to announce the launch of two brand new flavors that will kick-off their 10MG line of Tall Elevated Seltzer, created in partnership with Union Craft Brewing.

In addition to the 5MG options of Blood Orange Yuzu and Dark Berry, Tall Elevated Seltzer will now come in 10MG Dragonfruit and Juicy Peach flavors.

"We are so excited to bring 10MG Tall seltzers to the Maryland market," said Craig Schulman, Evermore CEO. "We are providing consumers with a consistent, reliable drink that now comes in four crisp, refreshing flavors."

Containing zero calories and zero sugar, Tall Elevated Seltzer is a cut above other infused drinks because it maintains the Delta-9 chemical structure, making it more akin to a more social, "smoker's high" compared to a heavier, traditional edibles high.

"Since the launch of Tall, we've been listening to our customers' feedback," said Jon Zerivitz, UNION Craft Brewing Co-Founder. "Our new 10MG Tall Seltzers deliver a reliable 10mg dose of THC with our signature, delicious fruit essences. We are building a brand for cannabis consumers at every point in their cannabis journey and these new Tall Seltzers are here to let them know: We hear them."

Juicy Peach and Dragonfruit 10MG Tall seltzers will hit the shelves first at The Living Room, in Pikesville, starting on Green Wednesday, with other dispensaries expecting their shipment shortly thereafter.

For more information about this partnership and upcoming product releases, please visit https://evermorecompany.com/ , https://tallseltzer.com/, and https://unioncraftbrewing.com/.

About Evermore:

Since 2016, Evermore Cannabis Company has been crafting exceptional cannabis experiences in the heart of Baltimore. Dedicated and passionate, Evermore is your trusted source for Maryland's highest-quality cannabis. From cultivation to creation, we're pioneering the future seed-by-seed.

ABOUT UNION CRAFT BREWING:

UNION Craft Brewing is a Baltimore-based brewery founded in 2011. Known for its dedication to crafting high-quality, approachable beers, UNION's year-round lineup includes Duckpin Pale Ale, Skipjack Pilsner, Divine IPA, Lil' Dipper Lil' Hazy IPA, and Zadie's Lager. With a commitment to innovation, community, and quality, UNION continues to evolve and delight consumers across the region.

Media contact: Brittany Ruth, Marketing Manager, [email protected]

