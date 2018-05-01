Evermore Bolsters Portfolio Management Team as Firm Continues Growth

Reflecting the growth trajectory of Evermore, the firm recently doubled the size of its research and trading team. In addition to their research responsibilities, Mr. O and Mr. Epstein will assist David Marcus with management of Evermore's growing investment team, as well as with day-to-day portfolio and risk management oversight for all of Evermore's accounts.

Thomas O has been with Evermore Global Advisors since 2012. Prior to joining Evermore he was a research analyst focusing on Asian investment opportunities in the real estate, retail/consumer, gaming, and hospital sectors with Presidia Capital, a value-oriented hedge fund. He began his career with Citigroup Global Market's Global Industrial Group and also held positions with HSBC Capital (USA) Inc. and Amphor Capital Management.

Matthew Epstein, CFA, joined Evermore in 2014 after spending eight years as a Research Analyst at W.R. Huff Asset Management, LLC, a value-oriented investment management firm, where he invested in publicly traded securities across the capital structure as well as in private equity opportunities.

"These promotions are reflective of the dedication and hard work that both Tommy and Matt have brought to our firm over the last few years, and demonstrate the deep bench strength we have here at Evermore," explained CEO David Marcus. "Both our mutual fund and separate accounts have been demonstrating significant growth and we recently launched a limited partnership fund. Collectively, all these factors convinced us that this was the right time to expand our team and give Tommy and Matt the recognition they've earned."

About Evermore Global Advisors, Inc.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC ("Evermore"), a registered investment adviser, is majority-owned by its founders, David Marcus and Eric LeGoff. The firm is based in Summit, New Jersey, USA. Evermore is an opportunistic global special situations investor that invests in complex, misunderstood and under-researched public companies where there appear to be real disconnects between price and intrinsic value, and importantly, where catalysts exist to close these gaps. Evermore employs its strategy in a Global mutual fund; Global, International and European separate accounts; an International sub-advised account; and a Global limited partnership. As of April 30, 2018, the firm had approximately $1.27 billion in assets under management. For more information about Evermore Global Advisors, please call 1-866-315-2710 or visit http://www.evermoreglobal.com.

About the Evermore Global Value Fund

The Evermore Global Value Fund, a series of Evermore Funds Trust, seeks capital appreciation by investing in securities from markets around the world, including U.S. markets. Investor Class shares (EVGBX) and Institutional Class shares (EVGIX) of the Fund are available on over 60 platforms including Schwab, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, Pershing, UBS, LPL and RBC. As of April 30, 2018, the Fund had approximately $673.5 million in net assets. For more information about the Evermore Global Value Fund, please call 1-866-315-2710 or visit http://www.evermoreglobal.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. This and other important information is contained in the Evermore Funds' statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by contacting your financial advisor, by calling Evermore Global Advisors at 866-EVERMORE or (866-383-7667) or on our website at www.evermoreglobal.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for emerging markets. The Fund may make short sales of securities, which involves the risk that losses may exceed the original amount invested. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investment in lower-rated, non-rated and distressed securities presents a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. Due to the focused portfolio, the fund may have more volatility and more risk than a fund that invests in a greater number of securities. Additional special risks relevant to our Fund involve derivatives and special situations. Please refer to the prospectus for further details.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC is the advisor to the Evermore Global Value Fund which is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

