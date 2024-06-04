Evermore Cannabis Company and Union Craft Brewing Unveil a Groundbreaking Maryland-Made Infused Seltzer: Local partnership invites consumers to "Get Tall".

BALTIMORE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Evermore Cannabis Company, a pioneer in innovative cannabis products, and UNION Craft Brewing, a leader in craft brewing, are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration that will revolutionize the way Marylanders relax and unwind. The partnership is set to launch Tall, a first-of-its-kind, Maryland-made, THC-infused seltzer, offering a sophisticated, health-conscious, and enjoyable alternative to traditional relaxation and social beverages.

"We are thrilled to partner with UNION Craft Brewing to bring the first premium cannabis-infused beverage to Maryland," said Craig Schulman, CEO of Evermore Cannabis Company. "By combining our industry-leading knowledge in producing cannabis edibles with Union Craft Brewing's expertise in crafting premium beverages, we are confident that this partnership will revolutionize the market and provide consumers with a unique and enjoyable experience."

Each can of Tall is designed to provide a sugar free, zero-calorie option for individuals seeking a healthy, smoke-free, or alcohol-free lifestyle without sacrificing the joy of social indulgence. This innovative beverage promises a unique drinking experience by infusing the effects of cannabis-derived THC into a delicious and refreshing pure sparkling water.

"There is a kindred connection between craft beer and cannabis and UNION has long wanted to collaborate on that idea.", said UNION CEO, Adam Benesch. "UNION and Evermore share similar passion for their craft and we are excited to combine our unique expertise to bring this first of its kind beverage to Maryland Cannabis Consumers."

Developed with the consumer experience at the forefront, Tall is designed to deliver the effects of THC more reliably, consistently, and predictably than many other edible products on the market today. The "Elevated Seltzer" will debut this summer in two exciting flavor experiences; the uplifting pop of Yuzu Blood Orange and the juicy burst of Dark Berry. Available exclusively at licensed Maryland dispensaries, Tall invites consumers of all types and experience levels to try a new, guilt-free way to elevate their day, heighten their night, and stretch their relaxation.

For more information about Tall and where you can find it, please visit tallseltzer.squarespace.com/ and @tallseltzer on Instagram.

ABOUT UNION CRAFT BREWING:

UNION Craft Brewing is a Baltimore-based brewery founded in 2011. Known for its dedication to crafting high-quality, approachable beers, UNION's year-round lineup includes Duckpin Pale Ale, Skipjack Pilsner, Divine IPA, Lil' Dipper Lil' Hazy IPA, and Zadie's Lager. With a commitment to innovation, community, and quality, UNION continues to evolve and delight consumers across the region.

For more information on UNION Craft Brewing please visit unioncraftbrewing.com.

ABOUT EVERMORE CANNABIS COMPANY

Dedicated and passionate, Evermore is Maryland's trusted source for the highest-quality cannabis products. From cultivation to creation, Evermore is pioneering the future seed-by-seed. Our Baltimore-based team excels in producing premium medical cannabis products, crafting each offering with care and expertise. As industry pioneers, Evermore is committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence, ensuring our community has access to the finest cannabis experiences.

For more information on Evermore Cannabis Company please visit evermorecompany.com

Media Contact:

Brittany Ruth, Marketing Manager

Evermore Cannabis Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Evermore Cannabis Company LLC