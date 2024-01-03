Evermore Homes Appoints David Jennings as New Division President, Southeast

Jennings to Spearhead Growth in Huntsville, Building on His Success in Columbus, GA

RESTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermore Homes, a leading name in homebuilding, is excited to announce the promotion of David Jennings to Division President, Southeast. This strategic move will see Jennings extend his exceptional leadership from the Columbus, GA and Auburn-Opelika, AL markets to include the Huntsville, AL division.

David Jennings, Division President, Southeast for Evermore Homes

A seasoned executive in the homebuilding industry, Jennings brings a wealth of experience to this new role. His journey includes pivotal roles such as National VP of Finance at Century Complete Homes, overseeing financial operations across multiple divisions, and VP of Finances and Interim CFO at View Homes. His expertise in coordinating teams and managing large-scale projects positions him perfectly for overseeing Evermore Homes' expanding operations.

Lee Darnold, CEO of Evermore Homes, expressed his utmost confidence in Jennings' capabilities. "I am so pleased to promote David to Division President, Southeast and know he will lead our Huntsville division to the same level of growth and success he achieved in our Georgia operations," said Darnold. "Our Huntsville team continues to grow, including the addition of new Land Acquisition leader, Matt Richardson, and Land Development leader, Leon Gibbs, and David is the perfect leader as we complete the launch of 10 communities in a 12-month period."

Jennings is known for his empowering leadership approach, which has been instrumental in his achievements. In Columbus, he was pivotal in working to develop a land pipeline, ensuring sustained growth and stability for the division. In addition to his track record in strategic vision, Jennings has also excelled in customer service, consistently earning high marks in this area. His approach fosters a culture of ownership and teamwork, a philosophy he plans to replicate in Huntsville.

Jennings is enthusiastic to deepen community engagement in Huntsville and further establish Evermore Homes as a trusted local builder supported by national resources. Initiatives include forming an internal Realty group and organizing community events, highlighting his commitment to integrating Evermore Homes into the fabric of the Huntsville market.

On industry trends, Jennings points to affordability and lot supply as areas of focus, ensuring Evermore Homes stays ahead in providing attainable new homes of the highest quality and craftsmanship. "I'm thrilled about the opportunity in Huntsville and look forward to building on our successes in Columbus," said Jennings. "Our goal is to make Evermore Homes synonymous with quality and community in the Southeast."

About Evermore Homes:

Evermore Homes (formerly known as American Southern Homes) is a leading home building brand headquartered in Reston, VA with operations located in Huntsville, AL, Columbus, GA and Prescott, AZ. Bringing together the operational experience and leadership of Dorn Homes, Grayhawk Homes and Stoneridge Homes, Evermore Homes is committed to delivering exceptional homes through a focus on quality craftsmanship, innovative designs and exceptional customer service.

