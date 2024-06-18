Evermore Orlando Resort Announces Additional Executive Leadership

Hospitality industry veteran Fred Sawyers named Managing Director

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of Evermore Orlando Resort earlier this year, property owner and developer Dart Interests has announced the addition of Orlando hospitality veteran Fred Sawyers to lead the resort as Managing Director. Sawyers will lead the day-to-day operations of the innovative resort while the previous Managing Director through the opening phase, Wally Zak, has been promoted to Vice President of Asset Management for Dart Interests.

Fred Sawyers, Managing Director, Evermore Orlando Resort.

Sawyers brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the Orlando market, including leading multi-faceted resort complexes. Over the last decade, Sawyers successfully ran Disney-area resorts for two nationally renowned hotel brands. In his role at Evermore, Sawyers will oversee operations of the Orlando destination offering what today's travelers seek, including vacation home rentals in a resort setting with unparalleled amenities and guest service.

"We're moving into an important phase of operational stability and excellence, establishing the resort's unique value to our target consumer while providing an exceptional Evermore experience," said Stewart Brown, Executive Vice President of Dart Interests. "Fred's reputation as a valued leader and his vast experience make him ideal to carry our one-of-a-kind resort into its next phase of operation."

Evermore Orlando Resort opened in January, bordering Walt Disney World. The resort is designed to meet the needs of families of all sizes, with accommodations ranging from 2-bedroom villas and 4-bedroom flats to 11-bedroom houses – all owned and managed as one resort and offering many of the services and conveniences of a hotel. The property is also home to Hilton's newest managed luxury hotel, Conrad Orlando. At the heart of it all is Evermore Bay, a crystal-clear lagoon featuring 20 acres of beaches and swimming areas with a wide array of activities, from paddle boarding and kayaking, to a rope swing and family waterslide – making the property Orlando's first beach resort.

"Leading Evermore is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity," said Sawyers. "As such an innovative concept, we have a blank canvas for what can come next. Dart Interests built an awe-inspiring resort. My predecessor, Wally Zak, brought on an incredible team, and now we're ready to explore the full range of possibilities to achieve our mission of bringing people together."

Sawyers is an established leader within the Orlando tourism community having served on the board of directors for both Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association, as well as Visit Orlando. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford University.

Evermore Orlando Resort is a luxury vacation rental destination bordering Walt Disney World®. The new 1,100-acre resort is conceptualized on the premise that one size does not fit all. It is a unique combination of diverse and sophisticatedly designed vacation rental and luxury hotel accommodations, paired with best-in-class amenities and intuitive service. Evermore offers 2,013 bedrooms throughout 69 houses ranging in size from five to 11 bedrooms, 206 four-bedroom flats and 41 two- and four-bedroom villas. The resort is anchored by the new Conrad Orlando , featuring 433 contemporary-styled guest room accommodations, including 51 impeccably designed suites, 10 spacious family suites and Conrad Spa Orlando with an outdoor Water Garden. The resort's best-in-class amenities include a 20-acre tropical beach complex surrounding Evermore Bay, 8 acres of crystalline water by Crystal Lagoons®, 12 restaurants, bars and takeaway food markets, two 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses, Peloton studio, in-home fitness, daily fitness classes, and over 150,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space including a two-story Boathouse that will serve weddings and private events. The resort is located at 1590 Evermore Way, Orlando, Fla. 32836. For more information about Evermore Orlando Resort and to make reservations visit evermoreresort.com , and follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram .

