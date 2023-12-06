EVERMORE ORLANDO RESORT RELEASES FIRST LOOK EXCLUSIVE IMAGES AND ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL OPENING DATE - MONDAY, JANUARY 1, 2024

The debut of Evermore marks the introduction of a groundbreaking resort category with purposefully crafted luxury vacation rentals that redefines the guest experience. The first-in-class approach melds the best features of renting an entire home with the upscale amenities and services traditionally associated with luxury resorts. By combining the comforts of home with the indulgence of a premium resort, Evermore revolutionizes the experience of staying in a vacation rental by creating the perfect environment to truly enjoy being together with family and friends.

Evermore is contiguous to Walt Disney World® Resort, Disney Springs® and proximate to Universal Orlando Resort® and Orlando International Airport. Offering a diverse range of accommodations, including flats, villas, and houses ranging up to 11 bedrooms in size, the property is anchored by Conrad Orlando , showcasing 433 contemporary-styled guest rooms and suites, and two Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses. Evermore will open with 2,013 bedrooms throughout 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms, 206 four-bedroom flats, and 41 two and four-bedroom villas.

"After five years of meticulous planning and building, we are thrilled to open Evermore Orlando Resort," says Christopher Kelsey, President, Dart Interests. "We're proud to have created Orlando's first beach paradise designed intentionally for groups, friends and families to effortlessly vacation together."

This innovative development redefines the guest experience, presenting a first-in-class approach that melds privately owned and managed homes with the upscale amenities and services traditionally associated with luxury resorts. By combining the comforts of home with the indulgence of a premium resort, Evermore is poised to revolutionize the way guests engage with the destination.

First Look Images:

In anticipation of the resort's opening, Evermore is pleased to share a sneak peek into its unparalleled offerings with the release of the first official images offering an authentic glimpse into the resort, highlighting its grandeur in stunning detail. Notably, the collection showcases the visually captivating Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses and the expansive 20-acre tropical beach complex centered around the breathtaking 8-acre crystalline Evermore Bay designed by Crystal Lagoons® . These images exemplify the resort's dedication to luxury and excellence, promising a resort experience that transcends expectations.

High-resolution images of Evermore Orlando Resort can be found at this link.

Evermore Orlando Resort is currently accepting reservations for January 1, 2024. Conrad Orlando will open early January with reservations currently available for January 9, 2024 and beyond. Visit www.evermoreresort.com for more information.

About Evermore Orlando Resort

Evermore Orlando Resort, developed by Dart Interests is a luxury vacation rental destination bordering Walt Disney World®. Newly built from the ground up, the 1,100-acre resort complex is a comprehensive redevelopment of the former Villas of Grand Cypress Golf Resort located at One North Jacaranda. Conceptualized on the premise that one size does not fit all, the resort is a unique combination of diverse and sophisticatedly designed vacation rental and luxury hotel accommodations, paired with best-in-class amenities and intuitive service. Evermore will open with 2,013 bedrooms throughout 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms, 206 four-bedroom flats, and 41 two and four-bedroom villas. The resort will also debut the brand new Conrad Orlando , featuring 433 contemporary-styled guest room accommodations, including 51 impeccably designed suites, 10 spacious family suites and the Conrad Spa with an outdoor water garden. The resort's best in class amenities include a 20-acre tropical beach complex surrounding Evermore Bay, 8-acres of crystalline water by Crystal Lagoons®, 15 restaurants, bars and takeaway food markets, two 18-hole Jack Nicklaus designed golf courses, Peloton studio, in-home fitness, daily fitness classes, and over 150,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space including a two-story Boathouse that will serve weddings and private events. Guests will also have access to Siemens VersiCharge Ultra DC fast Electric Vehicle charging stations located throughout the resort. For more information about Evermore Orlando Resort and to make reservations visit evermoreresort.com, and follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram .

