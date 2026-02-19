Evernest Expands Second Nature's Group Rate Internet Nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature's Group Rate Internet offering has helped Evernest Property Management reduce the number of days on market for vacant rental homes. Second Nature launched Group Rate Internet last year, pioneering a program purpose-built for scattered-site properties and unifying the nation's largest internet service providers. This allows professional property managers to bring gig-speed internet to renters, paid conveniently alongside their rent, at a lower price than residents could typically find on their own, backed with 24/7 premium support.

Evernest and Second Nature's partnership to bring Group Rate Internet to Evernest residents started in April 2025. The property management company now offers Group Rate Internet in 15 states and counting.

Evernest's first two quarters of performance show properties including Group Rate Internet leased multiple days faster than properties where Group Rate Internet was not advertised.

"We're thrilled to see homes leasing faster with Group Rate Internet. Every extra day a resident is getting a higher level of service in our homes instead of sitting vacant is a win for our clients and our team, too," said Matthew Whitaker, CEO at Evernest. "Reducing vacancies by attracting quality residents with an essential product at a great value is truly a triple win."

These outcomes are consistent with shifting demand from renters across the country. The 2024 NMHC and Grace Hill Renter Preferences Survey Report showed 90% of residents were interested in or wouldn't rent without high speed internet—second only to air conditioning at 93%. It also found that 90% of renters said having immediate access to internet service upon move-in is either very important or absolutely essential. Second Nature's Group Rate Internet maximizes value for all, validated by Evernest's adoption rate of 91% on properties with Group Rate Internet.

"It's clear that high-speed internet is a must-have for residents. Now property managers can help residents get it at an exclusive group rate and grow their business," said Andrew Smallwood, Chief Strategy Officer at Second Nature. "Evernest has been a fantastic partner in bringing industry-leading experiences to residents and investors nationwide."

Evernest is continuing to roll out Group Rate Internet across the remainder of their portfolio throughout 2026.

About Evernest

Evernest is a national real estate investment and residential property management firm operating in more than 50 markets across the country. It is one of the nation's largest single-family and small multifamily property management providers. The company manages around 20,000 homes for over 6,000 owners, brokers more than 500 investment deals annually, and has now been named to the Inc. 5000 list nine of the last ten years.

About Second Nature

Second Nature is the only resident experience platform powering personalized resident onboarding and customizable resident benefits for professional property managers. Their mission is to deliver "Triple Win" experiences for residents, investors, and property managers. For more information about Second Nature, visit secondnature.com .

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Second Nature