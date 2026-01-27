Evernex Opens North American HQ and Technology Center in Alpharetta

Strategic investment strengthens North American operations, accelerates service delivery, and anchors sustainable IT infrastructure lifecycle capabilities in the U.S.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernex, a global leader in third-party maintenance (TPM) and sustainable IT lifecycle services, today announces the official opening of its new North American HQ and the Evernex Technology Center in Alpharetta, Georgia. As the fastest-growing TPM provider in North America, the facility represents a major milestone in the company's long-term U.S. growth strategy. The new location significantly expands operational capacity and reinforces the company's commitment to infrastructure resilience, sustainability, and local investment.

The Evernex Technology Center serves as a centralized hub for all North American logistics, engineering, testing, and IT asset disposition (ITAD). The site consolidates capabilities from Evernex's recent strategic acquisitions of EmconIT and XSi, creating a unified operational platform aligned with the company's global standards and processes.

"Our new North America HQ and Technology Center represent more than physical growth, it underscores a long-term commitment," said Stan H. Pilot, President and CEO of Evernex. "The U.S. is a critical pillar of our global strategy, and the Atlanta region provides the talent, infrastructure, and ecosystem needed to support our enterprise clients at scale. This investment strengthens our ability to deliver faster, more reliable, and more sustainable IT services across North America."

Expanding Capacity and Capability

The Alpharetta-based Technology Center represents a significant expansion of Evernex's U.S. operational footprint:

Approximately 300% greater certified spare parts capacity, enabling faster SLAs and improved service continuity for enterprise customers

Expanded testing, refurbishment, and secure storage capabilities supporting mission-critical IT environments as part of the Innovation Lab

A strengthened North American supply chain hub enabling same-day shipping nationwide and regional support for LATAM operations

The facility also functions as a Center of Excellence for engineering training, certification, and operational best practices, reinforcing Evernex's long-term investment in technical talent and service quality.

"Our new Technology Center fundamentally changes how we operate in North America," said Manivong Khammao, Chief Operating Officer at Evernex. "By localizing refurbishment and testing, we're not only improving performance but also reducing waste and unnecessary transport across the IT lifecycle. This is about execution at scale and delivering faster SLAs, higher part availability, and consistent quality across the region."

Sustainability as an Operational Outcome

Purpose-built to support a circular IT model, the Evernex Technology Center integrates ITAD, refurbishment, and recycling capabilities directly into day-to-day operations. By extending the usable life of enterprise hardware and reducing reliance on new manufacturing, Evernex helps customers lower costs and minimize environmental impact.

"Our approach to sustainability is grounded in execution, not aspiration," said Grant Patten, head of U.S. operations at Evernex. "By localizing refurbishment, testing, and logistics here in Alpharetta, we can reduce waste, shorten supply chains, and deliver measurable environmental benefits alongside operational performance."

A Long-Term Commitment to Alpharetta and the U.S. Market

Evernex selected Alpharetta for its established technology ecosystem, access to skilled talent, and business-friendly environment. The new headquarters houses key U.S. corporate and operational functions, reinforcing Evernex's role as a growing employer and long-term partner in the region.

The Evernex Technology Center is located at 1005 Alderman Dr #212, Alpharetta, GA 30005.

About Evernex

Evernex is a global leader in third-party maintenance (TPM) and IT lifecycle services, specializing in the support of enterprise data center infrastructure. The company helps organizations extend the lifespan of IT hardware, minimize system failures, and maintain critical equipment beyond original manufacturer support. By extending the useful life of IT assets, Evernex enables enterprises to optimize costs, improve ROI, and adopt a more sustainable, circular IT model. With operations in 165+ countries, Evernex supports more than 500,000 IT systems worldwide and maintains nearly one million spare parts across 340+ locations, ensuring rapid response times and high SLA performance. Backed by 24/7 technical support, multi-vendor expertise, and a single-point-of-contact operating model, Evernex is a trusted long-term partner for IT departments across all industries. Learn more at evernex.com.

