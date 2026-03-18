Evernorth Advances Business Combination with Public S-4 Filing

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernorth Holdings, Inc. ("Evernorth"), a newly formed Nevada corporation that will enable adoption of XRP on an institutional scale, announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The filing is made in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination between Evernorth and Armada Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: XRPN) ("Armada II"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Arrington Capital.

Evernorth is building a public company designed to provide investors with transparent exposure to XRP through a regulated corporate structure. The company's strategy centers on holding and actively managing XRP within a disciplined treasury framework. The public filing marks the first time Evernorth is formally disclosing detailed information about its business plan, strategy, financials, leadership team and long-term vision.

"We believe global finance is entering a new era with digital assets playing a larger role in how capital is held, managed and deployed," said Asheesh Birla, founder and CEO of Evernorth. "Evernorth is being built to participate in that evolution. Our focus is on combining public-market discipline with XRP blockchain-based financial infrastructure to help shape a more transparent, efficient and connected global financial system."

Evernorth has raised over $1 billion in gross proceeds to create what is expected to be the largest public XRP treasury company on Nasdaq. The company's institutional and strategic investors, including Arrington Capital, Ripple, SBI Holdings, Pantera Capital, and Kraken, reflect early support for its model of building a publicly traded XRP-focused treasury company.

"Evernorth continues to emerge as a key gateway for capital markets, underscoring XRP's rising influence in bridging traditional finance and real-time innovation," said Michael Arrington, founder of Arrington Capital. "This continued progress by Evernorth reflects a wider wave of achievement and momentum of the XRP ecosystem as it expands utility across global finance."

The Registration Statement includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus that outlines how Evernorth intends to operate as a publicly traded company focused on XRP. The registration statement has not yet been declared effective by the SEC and remains subject to review and comment. The proposed transaction must also be approved by shareholders of Armada II and satisfy other customary closing conditions.

If completed, the transaction is expected to result in Evernorth becoming a publicly listed company whose securities will trade under the ticker symbol "XPRN" on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, subject to exchange approval.

About Evernorth

Formed through a business combination (to be completed) between Evernorth and Armada II, a NASDAQ-listed special purpose acquisition company (the "Business Combination"), pursuant to a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), Evernorth, at closing, will be a publicly traded digital asset treasury that provides investors with exposure to XRP through a regulated, liquid, and transparent structure. Unlike ETFs, Evernorth intends to actively grow its XRP per share through a mix of institutional and DeFi yield strategies, ecosystem participation, and capital markets activities. To learn more, please visit www.evernorth.xyz.

About Arrington Capital

Arrington Capital is a digital asset management firm primarily focused on blockchain-based capital markets. The firm, co-founded in 2017 by TechCrunch and CrunchBase founder Michael Arrington, has invested in hundreds of startups around the world. Arrington Capital is a seasoned, international team composed of Silicon Valley veterans and operators with deep venture capital experience and crypto native roots. Arrington XRP Capital Fund, LP is the SPAC sponsor for Armada II. To learn more, visit www.arringtoncapital.com.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. II

Armada II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Armada II was founded on October 3, 2024. Armada II is led by the following seasoned investors and industry executives: Taryn Naidu, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Arrington, Chairman, Kyle Horton, Chief Financial Officer and board members Michael Arrington, Taryn Naidu, Richard Danis, Lindy Key and Ronald Palmeri. To learn more, visit www.arringtoncapital.com/armada.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

On March 18, 2026, Evernorth filed with the SEC the "Registration Statement"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of Armada II and a prospectus of Evernorth (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus") in connection with the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination"), the private placements of securities in connection with the Business Combination (the "Private Placement Transactions") and the other transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement and/or as described in this press release (together with the Business Combination and the Private Placement Transactions, the "Proposed Transactions"). The Registration Statement is not yet effective. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents will be mailed to shareholders of Armada II as of the record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination and other matters as described in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Armada II and Evernorth have also filed other documents regarding the Proposed Transactions with the SEC. This press release does not contain all of the information that should be considered concerning the Proposed Transactions and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Proposed Transactions. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, SHAREHOLDERS OF ARMADA II AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AND AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH ARMADA II'S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD TO APPROVE THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND OTHER MATTERS AS DESCRIBED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ARMADA II, PATHFINDER DIGITAL ASSETS, EVERNORTH AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS. Investors and security holders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and all other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Armada II and Evernorth, without charge, once available, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Armada Acquisition Corp. II, 382 NE 191st St., Suite 52895, Miami, Florida 33179-3899; e-mail: [email protected], or to: Evernorth Holdings Inc., 600 Battery St, San Francisco, CA 94111, email: [email protected].

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED HEREIN, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION, OR ANY RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS PRESS RELEASE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

The securities to be issued by Evernorth and the units to be issued by Pathfinder Digital Assets LLC ("Pathfinder"), in each case, in connection with the Proposed Transactions, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Participants in the Solicitation

Armada II, Evernorth, Pathfinder and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed under SEC rules to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Armada II shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers, and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination and their ownership of Armada II's securities is, or will be, contained in Armada II's filings with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Armada II shareholders in connection with the Business Combination, including the names and interests of Pathfinder and Evernorth's directors and executive officers, will be set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, which is expected to be filed by Armada II and Evernorth with the SEC. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents as described above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization, with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Transactions and shall not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange the securities of Armada II, Pathfinder or Evernorth, or any commodity or instrument or related derivative, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom. Investors should consult with their counsel as to the applicable requirements for a purchaser to avail itself of any exemption under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws with respect to the Proposed Transactions and the parties thereto. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Business Combination between Armada II and Evernorth; the anticipated benefits and timing of the transaction; expected trading of the combined company's securities on Nasdaq; the completion of investments from certain institutional investors; the expected amount of gross proceeds from investments; the anticipated use of proceeds from such investments; the building of the world's leading institutional XRP treasury; the amount of XRP expected to be held by the combined company; the combined company's future financial performance, the ability of the combined company to execute its business strategy, its market opportunity and positioning; expectations regarding institutional and retail adoption of XRP and participation in DeFi yield strategies; the combined company's contributions to the growth and maturity of the ecosystem, using an approach designed to generate returns for shareholders, supporting XRP's utility and adoption, alignment with the growth of the XRP ecosystem, and becoming the leading institutional vehicle for XRP; management ensuring operational independence, taking XRP's presence in capital markets to the next level, and other statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, or expectations with respect to the combined company's future performance, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Armada II and Evernorth as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could delay or prevent the consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Armada II, Evernorth, the combined company, or others following the announcement of the Proposed Transactions; (3) the inability to complete the Business Combination due to failure to obtain shareholder approval or satisfy other closing conditions; (4) the inability to complete the Private Placement Transactions, (5) changes to the structure, timing, or terms of the Proposed Transactions; (6) the ability of the combined company to meet applicable listing standards or to maintain the listing of its securities following the closing of the Business Combination; (7) the risk that the announcement and consummation of the transaction disrupts current plans and operations; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, including the ability to build and manage an institutional XRP treasury, execute DeFi yield strategies, and drive institutional adoption of XRP; (9) changes in market, regulatory, political, and economic conditions affecting digital assets generally or XRP specifically; (10) the costs related to the Proposed Transactions and those arising as a result of becoming a public company; (11) the level of redemptions of Armada II's public shareholders which may reduce the public float of, reduce the liquidity of the trading market of, and/or maintain the quotation, listing, or trading of securities of Armada II or of Evernorth; (12) the volatility of the price of XRP and other digital assets, the correlation between XRP's price and the value of Evernorth's securities, and the risk that the price of XRP may decrease between the signing of the definitive documents for the Proposed Transactions and the closing of the Proposed Transactions or at any time after the closing of the Proposed Transactions; (13) risks related to increased competition in the industries in which Evernorth will operate; (14) risks related to changes in U.S. or foreign laws and regulations applicable to digital assets or securities; (15) the possibility that the combined company may be adversely affected by competitive factors, investor sentiment, or other macroeconomic conditions; (16) the risk of being considered to be a "shell company" by any stock exchange on which Evernorth securities will be listed or by the SEC, which may impact the ability to list Evernorth's securities and restrict reliance on certain rules or forms in connection with the offering, sale or resale of securities; (17) the outcome of any potential legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Pathfinder, Armada II, Evernorth or others following announcement of the Business Combination; and (18) other risks detailed from time to time in Armada II's filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and related documents filed or to be filed in connection with the Business Combination.

The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the final prospectus of Armada II dated May 20, 2025 and filed by Armada II with the SEC on May 21, 2025, Armada II's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on December 4, 2025, Armada II's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 13, 2026, and the Registration Statement and Proxy Statement/Prospectus that will be filed by Evernorth and Armada II, and other documents filed by Armada II and Evernorth from time to time with the SEC, as well as the list of risk factors included herein. These filings do or will identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known or that are currently deemed immaterial may also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and none of the parties or any of their representatives assumes any obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, each of which is made only as of the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners for Evernorth

pro-XRP@prosek.com

SOURCE Evernorth Holdings Inc.