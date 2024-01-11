Evernorth Care Group Expands Behavioral Health Services for Patients

PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernorth Care Group is enhancing its onsite behavioral health services to improve access to care and achieve better health outcomes for patients. Through an innovative collaboration with Phoenix-based evolvedMD, a nationally recognized company that integrates behavioral health into primary care, Evernorth Care Group plans to embed evolvedMD behavioral health clinicians within each of its 20 health care centers. This industry leading partnership will enable evolvedMD behavioral health specialists to work alongside Evernorth Care Group primary care providers and care team members to deliver a comprehensive, connected approach to care – a model proven to deliver better overall health outcomes.

For the initial launch and rollout, behavioral health services will be available at the care group's Paseo Multi-Specialty Center and Urgent Care located in Glendale. Ultimately, services will expand to other Evernorth Care Group locations over time with virtual visits available for additional convenience and access.

"The mind and body are intrinsically connected, and we know from our research that mental health is a driver of one's overall health and vitality," said Jeff Holt, president and general manager of Evernorth Care Group. "Unfortunately, mental health issues are on the rise, and knowing where to turn for help or finding a good specialist match are common challenges to getting the mental health care people need. Through our collaboration with evolvedMD, we are providing convenient access to behavioral care and a collaborative approach that supports whole person health."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. In Arizona, more than one million people - four times the population of Scottsdale - have a mental health condition, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. An analysis by Evernorth Health Services shows that behavioral health treatment improves health outcomes and significantly lowers health care costs.

"As a national leader in behavioral health integration, evolvedMD is excited to partner with such an innovative and forward-thinking organization like Evernorth Care Group that understands the best way to treat patients' mental health is in the trusted space of their PCP office," said Erik Osland, co-CEO of evolvedMD. "This collaboration is a huge win for the Valley and brings us all closer to holistic wellness and wellbeing."

About Evernorth Care Group:

Evernorth Care Group is a medical group practice nationally recognized for providing high-quality, personalized primary and specialty care to people through all ages and stages of their health journey. The group has been caring for generations of individuals and families in Arizona for more than 50 years. With 20 health care centers located throughout metropolitan Phoenix, four urgent care centers and virtual care appointments, care is conveniently available when and where it's needed. The majority of its health care centers are equipped with several medical services under one roof, so patients can see their doctor, fill prescriptions and have lab work done all at one location. Behavioral health services, dermatology, imaging, vision and hearing services are also offered at select locations, as well as an outpatient surgery center. For more information, visit EvernorthCareGroup.com . Evernorth Care Group is the medical practice division of Cigna HealthCare of Arizona, Inc.

About evolvedMD:

Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes.

