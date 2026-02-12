Evernorth Health Services Teams Up with Direct Relief To Deliver Critical Medications to Communities Impacted by Disasters

Evernorth's home delivery pharmacy donated more than 41,000 prescription medications to Direct Relief for initial supply

Collaboration creates a scalable, replicable model for pharmacies to support disaster preparedness and future humanitarian response

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernorth, the health services division of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), has partnered with Direct Relief to donate more than 41,000 lifesaving prescription medications for rapid deployment during natural disasters and other emergencies. Through this collaboration, Evernorth's Express Scripts Pharmacy has created a first–of–its–kind donation pathway that enables humanitarian organizations to source prescription medications directly from pharmacies, helping bridge the gap between unused supply and unmet medical need in the United States.

Pictured above, Direct Relief employees deploy medical aid, including emergency medical supplies, for first responders and displaced residents after the deadly and destructive California wildfires in 2025. (Photo Credit: Direct Relief) Direct Relief logo

"When disaster strikes, people may lose access to critical medications—either because they must evacuate quickly or because their homes and prescriptions are damaged or destroyed," said Susan Peppers, RPh, vice president of pharmacy practice at Evernorth's pharmacies, which include Express Scripts Pharmacy. "As a care delivery leader serving millions of patients each year, we recognize the critical importance of timely access to medications. By working with Direct Relief to distribute medicines to people who need them, we're helping close a crucial care gap for communities in crisis."

The medications donated by Express Scripts Pharmacy are among those most frequently needed during emergencies and treat conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and organ transplant rejection. The prescription medications have long shelf lives, enabling Direct Relief to store frequently needed medications in advance to improve disaster preparedness.

As part of the collaboration, Evernorth worked with Direct Relief to ensure compliance with evolving Drug Supply Chain Security Act requirements for new, multistakeholder donation pathways. Designed for scale, the framework may be replicated across Evernorth's pharmacies or adopted by other health services providers with eligible medications, opening new opportunities to maximize surplus supply and help communities in need.

"Through this collaboration, Evernorth not only strengthened Direct Relief's supply of medications in emergencies – they also unlocked an entirely new avenue for sourcing high quality prescription drugs for us and other humanitarian organizations," said Tom Roane, vice president of corporate engagement, Direct Relief. "The Evernorth team's commitment to giving back and willingness to navigate new operational and regulatory processes alongside us empowers Direct Relief to serve more people, more quickly, when it matters most."

Evernorth's Express Scripts Pharmacy is one of the largest home delivery pharmacies in the United States and serves millions of patients each year.

About Evernorth Health Services

Evernorth Health Services creates pharmacy, care, and benefits solutions to improve health and increase vitality. We relentlessly innovate to make the prediction, prevention, and treatment of illness and disease more accessible to millions of people. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our businesses, including Express Scripts, Express Scripts® Pharmacy, Accredo, eviCore, and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that move people and organizations forward. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), or third-party partners. Learn more at evernorth.com.

About Direct Relief

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 90 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or disasters – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.

