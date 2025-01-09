Evernow Partners with Clearblue® to Offer Access to Trusted Menopause Care

Partnership could allow up to 35 million1 women in the menopause transition to connect with comprehensive access to specialized healthcare through innovative at-home testing

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernow, the leading digital platform for menopause care is proud to announce a partnership with Clearblue®, the world's #1 selling brand in home pregnancy and fertility tests2. Through this collaboration, Evernow is empowering users of the Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator to take the next step in managing their menopause journey by providing them with the opportunity to connect with menopause-trained healthcare professionals and access personalized & ongoing care.

The Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator - launched in August 2023 - is the first product to combine a woman's urine FSH results with her age and cycle history to determine her likely menopause stage3. Through this partnership, women who obtain their Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator results are eligible for a coupon for 1 month of free care from Evernow.

Evernow's partnership with Clearblue® provides Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator users the opportunity to join in on the first end-to-end solution combining at-home testing with comprehensive access to specialized menopause care, addressing a critical healthcare gap in the United States where 75% of women seeking menopause treatment remain untreated and nearly 80% of medical residents report feeling unprepared to discuss or manage menopause effectively4. Evernow has partnered with Clearblue® to bridge this gap and provide women with expert care tailored to their needs.

"At Clearblue®, we're committed to providing women with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate the transitions in their reproductive health," said Leah Wood, Brand Director at Clearblue®. "By joining forces with Evernow, we allow women to get streamlined access to professional care and personalized solutions that empower them to take meaningful steps in their menopause journey."

As Evernow members, women are matched with a menopause-trained healthcare professional licensed in their state, who can help explain their Clearblue® test results and collaborate on personalized care plans. These plans may include evidence-based treatments such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT), weight loss medications (including brand-name and compounded semaglutide), non-hormonal solutions, or lifestyle recommendations. Evernow's platform offers care through video visits (covered by most insurers) and unlimited messaging, with options for prescription treatment pickup or at-home delivery.

"The (peri)menopause transition often leaves women searching for answers, with many experiencing symptoms for years and seeing multiple doctors before getting proper care," said Dr. Alicia Jackson, PhD, CEO and Founder of Evernow. "By combining Evernow's specialized healthcare platform with Clearblue's innovative at-home testing, we're creating a clear path from identification and validation of symptoms to care and treatment. By bridging testing clarity with specialized care, we're removing the traditional barriers that have left millions of women struggling to find effective menopause treatment."

By breaking down barriers to treatment, Evernow and Clearblue® empower women to confidently navigate their menopause journey and access the care they need most.

Voucher Details

The Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator is available for purchase at retailers nationwide. Users who obtain their results can download a personalized report and access a voucher for one month access of free care on Evernow's website, with no obligation to continue. Evernow memberships are available ongoing at $49 per month, with optional annual plans as low as $35/month. Members get access to menopause-certified providers via insurance-covered video visits or unlimited messaging, personalized treatment plans, and a suite of digital tools for companion support. Once matched with a provider, users can share their Clearblue® Menopause Stage Indicator Report to get guidance on their likely menopause stage and on potential care plans. For more information on this partnership, visit www.clearblue.com/menopause/stage-indicator or explore Evernow's offerings at www.evernow.com.

About Evernow

Evernow is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare for women over 35 by providing personalized, evidence-based, and longitudinal care to address menopause and improve long-term health outcomes. As a digital concierge health platform, Evernow supports women throughout their (peri)menopause journey by leveraging the world's largest database of proprietary research on women in menopause. Through an affordable, subscription-based model, we connect women with certified menopause medical providers and deliver comprehensive, tailored treatments. Members benefit from unlimited expert access, customized care plans, and exclusive evidence-based programs designed to enhance their overall well-being.

About Clearblue®

Clearblue® is the World's No.1 selling brand in home pregnancy and fertility tests1. Consumers trust the Clearblue® brand for its reputation of delivering clear and accurate results. The Clearblue® product range is built on a strong foundation of peer-reviewed science and consumer understanding. Clearblue® is supported by 40 years of expertise, quality, and innovation in consumer diagnostics. Clearblue® pregnancy, fertility and ovulation products are developed with leading healthcare experts and Clearblue® is the #1 OB-GYN Recommended ovulation brand. The Clearblue® family of products includes the Clearblue® Fertility Monitor, Clearblue® Advanced Digital Ovulation Test, Clearblue® Digital Ovulation Test, Clearblue® Easy Ovulation Test, Clearblue® Digital Pregnancy Test, Clearblue® Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test, Clearblue® Flip & Click Pregnancy Test, Clearblue® Early Detection Pregnancy Test, and Clearblue® Early Digital Pregnancy Test. For more information visit http://www.clearblue.com/.

