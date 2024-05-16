Everon launches bold new brand with everonsolutions.com

Everon's integrated security, fire, and life safety solutions are positioned for growth.

HOUSTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcetera, a Houston-based digital marketing agency, announced the launch of everonsolutions.com, a newly branded web presence for Everon, formerly ADT Commercial. The launch of everonsolutions.com represented a critical milestone for Everon, following the late-2023 spinoff announcement of Everon by ADT, Inc.

Adcetera previously served as a lead agency partner to ADT Commercial, providing an insider's perspective on positioning and vision for the newly branded website. The website's design, structure, and content directly align with a new business strategy that will help transform Everon from a traditional commercial security company to an aggressive technology-forward platform delivering integrated safety solutions at a national scale.

The launch timeframe was extremely quick, with the entire process from project initiation to go-live completed in just 16 weeks. "Everon is a great partner, and with a transformative project like this, every aspect of our approach had to consider Everon's immediate needs — for visibility, continuity, and communication — as well as their plans for sustained growth," said Matt Alberty, SVP, Digital Services at Adcetera. "With everonsolutions.com, we've jointly crafted a user journey that seamlessly integrates functionality and innovation, complemented by a robust backend infrastructure poised to fuel sustained expansion. We are proud of what we have accomplished with Everon and look forward to continuing our long-term partnership."

