Everon wins 2026 Security Sales & Integration SAMMY Award for Integrated Installation of the Year

Award-winning Robbins Brothers project recognizes Everon's commercial security innovation, advanced integration capabilities, and operational excellence as a leading national integrator

IRVING, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everon, LLC ("Everon" or "the Company"), a leading security integrator and premier provider of commercial security, video, fire and life safety solutions ranked the third-largest security company in the U.S. by SDM Magazine, received the prestigious Integrated Installation of the Year award at the 2026 Sales & Marketing (SAMMY) Awards, presented by Security Sales & Integration (SSI) magazine. The honor recognizes Everon's innovative security installation at the new Robbins Brothers Fine Jewelers location in Pasadena, California.

Everon accepts Security Sales & Integration's Sales & Marketing (SAMMY) Award for Integrated Installation of the Year at ISC West 2026. Pictured (left to right): Leo Cid, Everon National Accounts Manager; Dan Ferrisi, Group Editor, Commercial & Security; Josh Gemmet, Everon National Accounts Program Manager; Don Young, Everon Chief Executive Officer

For over 30 years, the SAMMY Awards have celebrated commercial security industry leaders that set the standard in sales and marketing excellence, technological innovation, and the execution of complex, high-impact security installations. The Integrated Installation of the Year honor recognizes Everon for its exceptional ability to combine advanced security technology, engineering expertise, and design into a unified security solution that protects both people and critical assets in a highly complex commercial environment.

"This honor is a powerful testament to what Everon has been able to achieve as a standalone integrator since GTCR's investment," said Don Young, Chief Executive Officer for Everon. "In a two-and-a-half-year period, we've strengthened our capabilities, added differentiating service offerings, expanded our expertise, and elevated the standard of operational excellence we can deliver for our customers. Winning the Integrated Installation of the Year award reflects not only the innovation and dedication of our team, but also the momentum we're building as we continue to grow and redefine what's possible for our customers."

The award-winning project involved designing and integrating a modern security ecosystem capable of protecting Robbins Brothers' high-value inventory, ensuring employee safety, and preserving the integrity of the historic building housing its new Pasadena location – all while maintaining the aesthetic central to the Robbins Brothers experience.

"We selected Everon to partner with for this project because we understood they would be more than capable of handling the complex challenges that came with the location as well as able to provide all the critical systems – including access, intrusion and video – as a single all-in-one partner," said Robbins Brothers Vice President of IT, Alan Flaesgarten.

"At every phase of this project, our teams demonstrated what truly defines an Everon partnership – deep collaboration, innovative problem-solving and an unwavering commitment to meeting our customers' needs," said Leo Cid, National Accounts Manager for Everon. "The Robbins Brothers partnership is a defining example of our ability to solve complex, high-stakes challenges in a unique retail environment."

The Integrated Installation of the Year recognition marks Everon's second win in three years and underscores the organization's continued leadership in delivering innovative, customer-focused security solutions in a variety of applications.

To learn more about Everon's comprehensive suite of commercial security, fire, and life safety solutions, please visit everonsolutions.com.

About Everon

Everon is a leading national integrator and premier service provider of commercial security, video, fire and life safety, ranked the third-largest security company in the U.S. by SDM Magazine. We support more than 300,000 customer locations, backed by our national strength, and over 5,000 employees, including 2,300 technicians, across more than 100 branches. Our company draws on an outstanding legacy of service excellence that is strengthened by our people's decades of industry expertise to emerge as an industry leader and customer service champion, protecting commercial property, people, and assets. Corporate offices and our Innovation & Operations headquarters (iO) are based in the Dallas area in Irving, Texas. For more information, please visit everonsolutions.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Everon – Powered by Experience. Driven by Excellence.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in approximately 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Everon, LLC