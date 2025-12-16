Everpath Management Announces Acquisition of Megawattage, a Leading Critical Power Services Provider

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everpath Management today announced the acquisition of Megawattage LLC, a premier provider of commercial generator services and emergency-response power solutions operating across Florida, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Hawaii.

Megawattage provides mission-critical power support for universities, hospitals, data centers, government agencies, and operators of essential infrastructure. The company is known for its technical rigor, responsive field operations, and long-standing reliability in high-stakes environments.

"Megawattage has built an exceptional track record in the critical power sector," said Zach Stander, Founding Principal of Everpath Management. "The company's strong fundamentals, culture of dependability, and commitment to technical excellence make it a well-positioned platform. We're excited to support the team as it expands its footprint and capabilities."

The partnership positions Megawattage for meaningful growth with initiatives focused on:

Expanding service coverage across Florida and the broader Southeast

Pursuing strategic acquisitions of complementary generator services businesses to broaden capabilities and geographic reach

Investing in equipment, technology, and operational infrastructure

Strengthening commercial, emergency-response, and preventative-maintenance programs

"This is an important milestone for our team, and we're thrilled to begin this next phase of growth," said David Welch, CEO of Megawattage.

"Our focus has always been delivering reliable power and exceptional service in the moments when our clients depend on us most. With this partnership, we're able to invest even more in our people and capabilities to support customers at an even higher level," said Dana Welch, President of Megawattage.

Financing for the acquisition was supported by Plexus Capital, which recently raised ~$1.3B across two funds to support platform growth, acquisitions, and recapitalization of lower-middle market businesses.

The transaction closed on November 19, 2025; terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Everpath Management

Everpath Management is a Chicago-based strategic investment firm focused on acquiring and supporting B2B services businesses. Everpath provides patient capital, hands-on operational support, and a commitment to preserving company culture while driving sustainable growth.

https://everpathmgmt.com/

About Megawattage

Founded in 2006, Megawattage is a leading provider of commercial generator services, emergency-response power solutions, and mission-critical operational support across Florida, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Hawaii.

https://www.megawattage.com/

