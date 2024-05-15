EverPeak Insurance Launches, Offering Workers' Comp Coverage to Hardworking Employers and Agents Nationwide

DENVER, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverPeak Insurance, a new insurance solution, today announced its launch, with a focus on providing workers' compensation coverage to the country's hardest-working employers. EverPeak offers affordable, reliable and comprehensive workers' comp coverage to businesses, with a particular focus on small businesses and those with the need for broad risk appetite , industries that often struggle to find easy and timely access to workers' comp coverage.

EverPeak-branded workers' comp products have launched in 10 states and will eventually be available in most states nationwide. Appointed agents can find EverPeak on Attune's digital platform for commercial insurance lines and on additional platforms soon.

EverPeak Insurance offers a workers' compensation product aimed at a variety of industries. Attune's small-business platform offers a suite of tailored Property and Casualty products and tech-enabled experiences designed for today's commercial insurance agents. EverPeak is responsible for product construction, pricing and underwriting. EverPeak also partners with an A-rated national carrier to provide financial backing for its policies and receives support from nationally top-rated workers' comp carrier Pinnacol Assurance.

"EverPeak is filling a critical need in the marketplace for more accessible workers' comp coverage for the essential businesses that form the backbone of our economy," said Vlad Stojanovic, EverPeak's chief operating officer. "We are committed to enabling access, a seamless experience, and more options to the reliable protection that small businesses and those in hard-to-place industries need. We understand the challenges these businesses face, and we're delivering affordable solutions that support their success. EverPeak is also streamlining the insurance process for hardworking agents. We're delivering the fast, efficient coverage they need so they can focus on what matters most."

Learn more at everpeakinsurance.com.

About EverPeak Insurance

EverPeak Insurance is a workers' compensation insurance solution offering comprehensive coverage and market-leading service for businesses across the United States. With an approach to care based on Pinnacol Assurance's 100+ years of industry-leading underwriting, claims and risk management experience, we cover the hardest-working businesses because we work hard too. EverPeak Insurance offers skilled protection for businesses with the toughest risks and partners with insurance agents who strive to offer the best protection to those businesses that need it most. Learn more at everpeakinsurance.com .

Media Contact:

Liz Johnson

Director, Public Relations

720.939.7238 (mobile)

[email protected]

SOURCE EverPeak Insurance