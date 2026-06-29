EverPeak Insurance named finalist for Specialty Intermediary Team of the Year Award in 2026 U.S. Business Insurance Awards

Workers' comp MGA grew gross written premium more than 250% in two years; delivers bindable quotes in under 30 seconds across 345+ business types for 1,296+ broker agencies nationwide

Key takeaways:

EverPeak Insurance has been named a finalist for the Specialty Intermediary Team of the Year at the 2026 U.S. Insurance Awards.

The company scaled its total gross written premium by more than 250% between year-end 2023 and 2025.

EverPeak expanded its broker network to serve nearly 1,300 agencies nationwide, seeing strong growth in challenging sectors like home healthcare, welding, and carpentry.

Their platform automates 99.9% of eligible workers' comp submissions, delivering bindable quotes in under 30 seconds.

EverPeak solved a historic market gap by combining a broad underwriting appetite for hard-to-place risks with rapid, automated digital processing.

DENVER, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverPeak Insurance, a national workers' compensation managing general agent (MGA) specializing in complex workers' compensation coverage, has been named a finalist for the Specialty Intermediary Team of the Year in the 2026 U.S. Insurance Awards, hosted by Business Insurance. The team was selected for its "Human Touch, Tech Power" service model that combines Insurtech automation with high-touch human expertise.

The U.S. Insurance Awards finalists are evaluated by a panel of more than 100 risk managers from major organizations nationwide. EverPeak's team is recognized for excellence in commercial insurance and risk management, ranking among the country's best in the industry alongside Bolton Street Programs, Brown & Riding, CRC Group, and LIRG.

"EverPeak's formula only works because of the dedication and empathy our people bring to every broker and partner interaction. This recognition demonstrates that we can scale rapidly while staying deeply connected to the human needs of the small business sector."

— Kathy Kranz, President and CEO, EverPeak Insurance

Why brokers choose EverPeak for workers' compensation coverage

Quote speed: 99.9% of eligible workers' comp submissions processed automatically, generating bindable quotes in under 30 seconds.

99.9% of eligible workers' comp submissions processed automatically, generating bindable quotes in under 30 seconds. Broad coverage: EverPeak provides instant approval for 345+ business types across 320 unique class codes. one of the broadest small commercial workers' comp appetites in the MGA market.

EverPeak provides instant approval for 345+ business types across 320 unique class codes. one of the broadest small commercial workers' comp appetites in the MGA market. Broker efficiency: Automation of non-renewals and loss runs saves brokers 1–2 administrative hours per transaction, offering brokers a 23% increase in policy management capacity.

Automation of non-renewals and loss runs saves brokers 1–2 administrative hours per transaction, offering brokers a 23% increase in policy management capacity. Responsive service: 80% of inquiries are answered in under 30 seconds, a 95% improvement over the ~10-minute industry benchmark.

80% of inquiries are answered in under 30 seconds, a 95% improvement over the ~10-minute industry benchmark. Customer experience: Customer Effort Score rose from 5.97 (2024) to 6.49 out of 7.0 (2025), exceeding the industry benchmark by more than 60%.

Addressing a longstanding workers' comp market gap

Historically, small commercial workers' compensation is among the most difficult coverage lines for brokers to place profitably. Broader coverage required slow, manual processes, while faster digital platforms came with a restrictive underwriting appetite. EverPeak was designed to solve this problem, combining underwriting expertise with modern automation to deliver broad coverage without sacrificing speed or ease of use.

Proven growth at scale

Between year-end 2023 and 2025, EverPeak's workers' compensation MGA platform grew total gross written premium by more than 250%, grew its broker network to serve almost 1,300 broker agencies nationwide, and has shown particularly strong growth in key small business sectors, including:

Home healthcare

Welding/cutting

Retail stores

Concrete/cement

Carpentry

The winners of the 2026 U.S. Insurance Awards will be announced at a live ceremony in Chicago on July 23, 2026.

About EverPeak Insurance

EverPeak Insurance is a workers' compensation insurance solution offering comprehensive coverage and market-leading service for businesses across the United States. With an approach to care based on Pinnacol Assurance's 100+ years of industry-leading underwriting, claims and risk management experience, we cover the hardest-working businesses because we work hard too. EverPeak Insurance offers skilled protection for businesses with the toughest risks and partners with insurance agents who strive to offer the best protection to those businesses that need it most. Learn more at everpeakinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Johnson, Director Public Relations

[email protected]

M: 720.939.7238

SOURCE EverPeak Insurance