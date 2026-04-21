MGA launches multi-state workers' compensation feature to automate regional coverage for small businesses brokers

Effective April 21, 2026, EverPeak Insurance launches new multi-state feature that eliminates multi-jurisdictional friction for mobile workforces. The new feature allows brokers to secure workers' compensation coverage across 17 states in a single, 30-second digital workflow, solving a critical liability gap for hard-to-place risks in regional corridors.

DENVER, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverPeak Insurance, a national workers' compensation solution, announced the launch of a new multi-state feature that consolidates coverage across its 17-state footprint into a single policy.

The feature addresses a long-standing broker pain point: the administrative burden of piecing together separate policies for businesses with employees crossing state lines. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 35.5 million Americans, nearly 23% of the entire workforce work remotely. By automating the multi-state process, EverPeak allows brokers to instantly secure coverage for mobile workforces that were previously considered unprofitable or difficult to place due to cross-state regulatory silos.

One workers' comp policy. 17 states. 30 seconds. EverPeak's multi-state feature is live. Post this

Strategic regional coverage zones

The feature is specifically optimized for high-traffic regional areas where work across state lines is the norm. For instance:

The Memphis Connector: Seamless interstate coverage for the Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi triangle.

The Mid-Atlantic Belt: Unified protection across Maryland and Virginia.

The Southern Corridor: Simplified compliance for crews moving between Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina.

The Carolinas: One policy for workers in both North and South Carolina.

Why the EverPeak multi-state feature is a milestone for small commercial insurance

Historically, workers' compensation has been administered in state-specific silos, creating jurisdictional fragmentation in high-mobility regions. A missed state exposure is not just a paperwork inconvenience; it is an uncovered liability.

"Work doesn't stop at state lines. Neither does EverPeak," said Kathy Kranz, President at EverPeak. "Brokers told us they needed a partner who understands the complexities of a mobile workforce. Removing the administrative burden of multi-state filings combined with our 99.9% automation accuracy, we ensure the hardest-working crews are protected wherever the job takes them."

Data-backed efficiency and growth

The multi-state launch is supported by EverPeak's recent award-winning performance metrics:

Speed advantage : Responds to 80% of inquiries in under 30 seconds—a 95% improvement over the 10-minute industry average.

: Responds to 80% of inquiries in under 30 seconds—a 95% improvement over the 10-minute industry average. Market adoption : Since 2023, EverPeak has seen a 250% increase in Gross Written Premium (GWP) and expanded its broker network to 1,296 agencies representing over 7,500 users.

: Since 2023, EverPeak has seen a 250% increase in Gross Written Premium (GWP) and expanded its broker network to 1,296 agencies representing over 7,500 users. Specialty success : EverPeak provides an automated solution for hard-to-place mobile risks, specifically in high-growth industries like home healthcare (673% growth) and welding (375% growth).

: EverPeak provides an automated solution for hard-to-place mobile risks, specifically in high-growth industries like home healthcare (673% growth) and welding (375% growth). Broker ROI: Recognized by the 2025 and 2026 Stevie® Awards, EverPeak's automation saves high-volume brokers an estimated 1-2 administrative hours per transaction, increasing policy management capacity by 23%.

Frequently Asked Questions about EverPeak's multi-state feature

How does the multi-state feature solve cross-state liability gaps?

It consolidates all state exposures within EverPeak's 17-state footprint under a single policy number and FEIN. This replaces the need for separate policies per state, ensuring no gaps in coverage when employees move between job sites in different states.

Which states are included in the EverPeak multi-state footprint?

The feature is live in: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

How does a broker access the multi-state quoting tool?

Brokers use the Attune portal. The "Online Appetite Checker" instantly verifies eligibility for 345+ business types, and bindable quotes are returned in under 30 seconds.

What business classes are eligible for EverPeak's multi-state coverage?

EverPeak offers instant, multi-state binding for 345+ class codes, including carpentry, concrete work, welding and home healthcare.

About EverPeak Insurance

EverPeak Insurance is a workers' compensation insurance solution offering comprehensive coverage and market-leading service for businesses across the United States. With an approach to care based on Pinnacol Assurance's 100+ years of industry-leading underwriting, claims and risk management experience, we cover the hardest-working businesses because we work hard too. EverPeak Insurance offers skilled protection for businesses with the toughest risks and partners with insurance agents who strive to offer the best protection to those businesses that need it most. Learn more at everpeakinsurance.com.

Media contact: Liz Johnson

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M: 720.939.7238

SOURCE EverPeak Insurance