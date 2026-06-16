EverPeak workers' compensation expands nationwide footprint with launch in Kentucky

Key takeaways:

Market expansion: EverPeak has launched its workers' compensation product in Kentucky, expanding its nationwide footprint to 18 states.





EverPeak has launched its workers' compensation product in Kentucky, expanding its nationwide footprint to 18 states. Exclusive distribution: The product is available exclusively to independent brokers via the Attune platform, featuring over 345 straight-to-bind class codes.





The product is available exclusively to independent brokers via the Attune platform, featuring over 345 straight-to-bind class codes. Multi-state advantage: Brokers can now write a single multi-state policy that seamlessly covers complex risks across Kentucky and neighboring state lines (including Tennessee, Indiana, and Illinois).





Brokers can now write a single multi-state policy that seamlessly covers complex risks across Kentucky and neighboring state lines (including Tennessee, Indiana, and Illinois). Strong backing: Built for hard-to-place risks like construction and warehousing, EverPeak is backed by the century-plus underwriting expertise of Pinnacol Assurance.

DENVER, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverPeak Insurance has officially launched its workers' compensation insurance product in Kentucky. This expands the company's coverage footprint to 18 states. Exclusively available through the Attune platform, EverPeak brings dependable, market-leading protection to Kentucky businesses with complex risks.

Backed by Pinnacol Assurance's century-plus of expertise in underwriting, claims, and risk management, EverPeak offers exceptional service and a strong risk appetite.

What industries does EverPeak support in Kentucky?

The product is uniquely designed for a broad swath of hard-working businesses and is eager to support a variety of key industries in the Bluegrass State, including:

Construction

Warehousing

Healthcare services

Retail trade

Food and beverage

Does EverPeak support multi-state workers' compensation policies?

The addition of Kentucky allows brokers to seamlessly quote new multi-state coverage across 18 states under a single policy. This multi-state capability provides a massive advantage for agents writing business across state lines into neighboring states such as Tennessee, North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Virginia.

Agents accessing EverPeak through the Attune platform benefit from the convenience of direct billing, a comprehensive appetite, and the ability to easily quote complex risks. Brokers can expand their book of business and start quoting EverPeak for Kentucky clients today by logging into the Attune platform.

What billing options are available for EverPeak policies on Attune?

EverPeak utilizes a convenient direct-bill system through the Attune platform. Flexible payment terms are available, including full payment at policy inception or ten equal installments with either a 10% or 25% down payment.

"Our mission has always been to combine cutting-edge technology with deep human expertise to solve the industry's toughest challenges," said Kathy Kranz, President of EverPeak. "By bringing EverPeak to Kentucky via the Attune platform, we are delivering effortless ease for small and mid-sized businesses—especially those in higher-risk sectors like construction and warehousing. We are thrilled to partner with Kentucky brokers and give them the comprehensive, dependable tools they need to grow their books of business."

About EverPeak

EverPeak offers comprehensive coverage and market-leading service to businesses across the United States. With an approach to care based on Pinnacol Assurance's 100+ years of industry-leading underwriting, claims, and risk management experience, we cover the hardest-working businesses because we work hard, too. Offering an array of insurance solutions for businesses that need a broad appetite for risk, including Workers' Comp, Business Owners Policies (BOP), and access to additional lines through our Digital Carrier Partnerships, EverPeak offers skilled protection for businesses with the toughest risks and partners with insurance agents who strive to offer the best options to businesses that need it most. Better protection starts at everpeak.com.

Media contact:

Contact: Liz Johnson

Director, Public Relations

720.939.7238 (mobile)

[email protected]

SOURCE EverPeak Insurance