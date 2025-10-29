EverPeak Launches Workers' Compensation Insurance in Arkansas to Support Small Businesses and Hard-to-Place Industries

The expansion provides Arkansas insurance agents and brokers a new, powerful tool to secure vital coverage for local businesses.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EverPeak™ Insurance , a leading solution for workers' compensation insurance built upon the century-plus expertise of Pinnacol Assurance, announces its official launch in Arkansas. This expansion provides a powerful new tool for local insurance agents and brokers to place coverage for small to medium-sized businesses across the state, especially those in traditionally hard-to-place industries.

"Arkansas is powered by its small business community, and we recognize the critical need for accessible, reliable, and high-quality workers' compensation coverage right here in the state," said Brad Korb, head of sales & distribution for EverPeak. "Our experienced team is dedicated to creating a partnership with agents and providing personalized service and tailored insurance options that cater to each client's specific needs, regardless of their risk. This ensures that Arkansas businesses have the coverage they need to safeguard their employees and their bottom line – benefiting workers and the Arkansas economy."

EverPeak has already enabled workers' compensation policies for thousands of hard-working businesses nationwide. Now, through its arrival in Arkansas, a wide range of local businesses are well-suited for EverPeak's offering, which is built for small to medium-sized businesses and welcomes both established operations and new ventures.

EverPeak workers' comp is available exclusively on Attune. With over 345 straight-through class codes, agents can quickly generate quotes and bind policies on the Attune® platform in seconds, all backed by A-rated underwriting companies.

Media Contact:

Liz Johnson Director, Public Relations, EverPeak Insurance 720.939.7238 (mobile) [email protected]

About EverPeak Insurance

EverPeak Insurance is a workers' compensation insurance solution offering comprehensive coverage and market-leading service for businesses across the United States. With an approach to care based on Pinnacol Assurance's 100+ years of industry-leading underwriting, claims and risk management experience, we cover the hardest-working businesses because we work hard too. EverPeak Insurance offers skilled protection for businesses with the toughest risks and partners with insurance agents who strive to offer the best protection to those businesses that need it most. Learn more at everpeakinsurance.com .

