Everplans and Symmetry Financial Group Announce Partnership

NEW YORK and ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everplans, the industry-leading provider of digital tools that help people organize, store, securely share and keep up to date their families' most vital details and information, today announced a partnership with Symmetry Financial Group, the fastest-growing insurance marketing organization in the country. The new relationship will enable Symmetry agents to offer the Everplans platform directly to its policyholders and also allows for Symmetry to provide Everplans to policyholder family members.

The Everplans platform includes a place for critical information that people need at their fingertips throughout the course of their lives and that their families may need in the event that something happens to them - from legal documents, financial assets and insurance coverage to cherished family photos, recipes and personal family messages. Everplans guides users through the four pillars of planning, which include education and guidance, secure storage, proprietary sharing and contextual reminders to keep information up to date.

"We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with Everplans. Their industry-leading digital platform provides a comprehensive solution for end-of-life planning. Integrating Everplans into our product offering will undoubtedly help us further protect our client's journey through life," said Joe Dendy, chief marketing officer at Symmetry Financial Group.

"Everplans and Symmetry share similar missions - to help consumers be prepared for the future in the event the unthinkable happens - which makes this partnership very powerful," said Abby Schneiderman, co-founder and co-CEO, Everplans. "Together, we will make a meaningful impact on the lives of policyholders, across generations, who will use Everplans to store and access all the critical information they need now and in the future."

About Everplans: Everplans is the leading digital tool that helps people organize, store, securely share and keep up to date all the important plans and information they need throughout their life and that their family would need in the event of an emergency. Through a combination of original content, a personalized guidance engine, an intuitively organized digital vault and an enterprise platform for professionals, Everplans helps people organize all the important details about their life and legacy in one secure, accessible place. Everplans serves the clients, policyholders and employees of more than 400 companies, including some of the largest providers of insurance and financial services. For more information, please visit www.everplans.com.

About Symmetry Financial Group: Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, Symmetry Financial Group is a life insurance company that protects individuals and families from life's uncertainties through personalized life insurance solutions. Symmetry agents offer in-person consultations with clients so they can find the best policy to meet their needs. Symmetry Financial Group has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Top 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for the last three years in a row. They have also been recognized as having a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine for the last two years in a row. To learn more, visit https://sfglife.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Everplans: Jennifer Newman (jennifer.newman@everplans.com)

Symmetry Financial Group: Calie Brummer (cbrummer@sfglife.com)

Related Images

everplans-com.png

Everplans.com

image2.jpg

Related Links

Symmetry Financial Group

Everplans.com

SOURCE Everplans

Related Links

http://www.everplans.com

