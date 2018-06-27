EverQuote Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

In addition, EverQuote has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 703,125 additional shares of Class A common stock from EverQuote at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., Raymond James and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 27, 2018. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and forms a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Ruffing

rruffing@everquote.com

(617) 206-6561

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everquote-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300673721.html

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.

Related Links

http://everquote.com

