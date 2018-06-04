EverQuote Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote"), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. EverQuote intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EVER."
J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch will act as lead book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., Raymond James and William Blair will act as co-managers for the offering.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About EverQuote
EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.
Media Contact:
Ryan Ruffing
rruffing@everquote.com
(617) 206-6561
Investor Relations Contact:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8424
Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com
SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.
