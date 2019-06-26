EverQuote, Inc. Launches Health Insurance and Renters Insurance Verticals

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its marketplace to include health insurance and renters insurance, building on the existing auto, home and life insurance marketplace offerings.

By expanding its marketplace, EverQuote continues to use data and technology to make finding insurance easy and more personal, saving consumers and insurance providers time and money. From first-time renters to baby boomers eligible for Medicare, EverQuote helps consumers at all stages of life as it seeks to become the destination for insurance shoppers and providers.

EverQuote's health insurance marketplace

Health insurance and Medicare are complex products with multiple policy choices that can be confusing. As more internet-savvy consumers age into Medicare, they are looking for online sources to research and find insurance. According to a recent eHealth Medicare Online Enrollment Trends study, 22% of all Medicare Advantage and Medigap enrollments occurred online in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 13% in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 69%.

EverQuote's health insurance marketplace helps consumers navigate the complicated process of purchasing a non-employer provided health or Medicare plan by connecting them to the right insurers via online or offline options.

EverQuote's health insurance marketplace launch is in advance of the annual Open Enrollment periods in the fall.

EverQuote's renters insurance marketplace

EverQuote's renters insurance marketplace benefits shoppers who are interested in easily shopping for insurance protection for their personal property. EverQuote will help shoppers find options, connect with insurance providers, and save money on renters insurance.

Based on consumer surveys, drivers who purchased a new auto insurance policy through EverQuote saved an average of $610 per year*, and EverQuote expects to help consumers get the right coverage for them and find savings in these new verticals as well.

"We are excited to launch the health and renters insurance verticals as we continue to play a growing role in empowering consumers to better protect life's most important assets, and the inclusion of health and renters insurance are both natural extensions of our insurance marketplace for consumers and providers," said Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of EverQuote.

Consumers can access the new options at EverQuote.com .

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

*Savings amount based on a countrywide survey of users from November 2018 to April 2019 who reported old and new premiums and who reported the same or better coverage with their new policy.

