EverQuote Launches Initial Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote"), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers, today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of its Class A common stock. EverQuote is offering 3,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at an initial public offering price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. The offering also includes 1,562,500 shares of Class A common stock being offered by selling stockholders. EverQuote expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 703,125 shares of Class A common stock. EverQuote intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "EVER."
J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch will act as lead book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., Raymond James and William Blair will act as co-managers for the offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About EverQuote
EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.
