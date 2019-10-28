EverQuote Partners with Bold Penguin to Launch Commercial Insurance Marketplace

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping in the U.S., is pleased to announce a partnership with Bold Penguin on the launch of its commercial lines marketplace.

Bold Penguin is an insuretech innovator that increases speed-to-bind for commercial insurance through platforms that enhance connections between customers, agents, and carriers - reducing friction in the buying process. EverQuote will leverage Bold Penguin's terminal and exchange infrastructure to rapidly accelerate its path to market while growing the market opportunity for online commercial insurance shoppers and providers.

"We admire the technology and data platform that Bold Penguin has built to solve the biggest challenge in commercial lines insurance distribution today. We have great respect for Ilya, Ben and their team, and believe that working together we will have a larger impact on the commercial insurance landscape," said Seth Birnbaum, CEO of EverQuote.

EverQuote and Bold Penguin's partnership will benefit from a shared sense of vision to make insurance simpler and more efficient, ultimately getting more people the coverage they need. The partnership will also take advantage of unique assets and areas of expertise of the two companies.

"Bold Penguin was designed to be an enablement platform and EverQuote's ability to utilize the technology and execute has been exceptional,'' says Ilya Bodner Founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. "We're happy to power another initiative and work together to remove the inefficiencies in commercial insurance,'' Bodner added.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

