EVERSANA™ acquires Alamo Pharma Services and BexR Logistix Telesales to add robust field solutions into growing life science commercial services platform

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA,™ the leading independent provider of commercial services to the life science industry, today announced the acquisition of Alamo Pharma Services®, Inc. and BexR Logistix®, LLC Telesales from Mission Pharmacal® Company. Headquartered in Doylestown, Pa., Alamo is a leader in field sales, marketing and clinical solutions for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. BexR Telesales, operated from Broomfield, Colo. and previously a part of BexR Logistix, is also included in today's acquisition.

EVERSANA offers a fully integrated and independent commercial services platform designed to solve pricing, access, reimbursement, adherence and product delivery challenges in the life science sector. With the acquisition of Alamo and BexR Telesales, EVERSANA adds comprehensive Field Solutions powered by digital and data capabilities, including sales representatives, telesales, reimbursement specialists, key/national account managers, clinical nurse educators, medical science liaisons, recruiting, training and complete back office operational support.

"Pharmaceutical companies face unprecedented challenges and need a fully resourced partner to drive commercial success from planning and operations to front-line brand representation," said Jim Lang, CEO. "Field solutions are rapidly becoming more sophisticated, clinically oriented and data-driven. Adding Alamo's leadership in this space to our full commercial platform creates a seamless experience where we can both describe value and capture the data to measure value for all patients, payers, and providers."

Alamo and BexR Telesales operations will transition to the EVERSANA brand in the coming quarter and Alamo's Chief Operating Officer Peter Marchesini will become president, Field Solutions and his team will transition immediately to EVERSANA.

"For our clients and employees, this is the perfect move during a pivotal time in the life science services industry," shared Marchesini. "Being a part of EVERSANA'S emerging platform gives our current clients immediate access to expanded best-in-class services and solutions to address any commercial challenge. Additionally, our employees will grow with an organization that offers impressive benefits and opportunities for professional growth. We're excited for the next chapter and adding value for all."

Financial details of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Mission Pharmacal

Mission Pharmacal Company is a privately held pharmaceutical company based in San Antonio, Texas. For more than seven decades, the company has been improving the lives of people through every stage of life by manufacturing and delivering innovative, high-quality prescription, over-the-counter, and dietary supplement products in the therapeutic areas of women's health, urology, pediatrics, dermatology, and primary care. For additional information, please visit missionpharmacal.com.

