EVERSANA™ adds powerful predictive analytics platform with HVH Precision Analytics acquisition

"This acquisition marks a transformative moment for EVERSANA and our clients. Our integrated commercial services are now powered by a military grade analytics platform which will optimize every corner of our operation, ranging from our strategies to ensure long-term market access and revenue management to our services improving patient adherence," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA.

HVH Precision Analytics is widely recognized as a leader in the space and in 2018 was named Pharma Tech Outlook magazine's Company of the Year for its work in the life sciences and pharmaceutical field as an analytics tool and services provider.

"The value brought by data and analytics is long overdue within the pharmaceutical industry. Our technology and talented team are at the forefront of the industry and are already propelling faster analysis and actions for EVERSANA clients. The fit is seamless, and we are onboarding new programs right now," said Steve Costalas, CEO, HVH Precision Analytics.

EVERSANA, which is currently managing the launch of multiple pharmaceutical and digital therapies, offers a fully integrated commercial services platform designed to solve global pricing, access, reimbursement, adherence and product delivery challenges in the life science sector.

"Combining HVH technologies with EVERSANA's full commercial services puts prediction and 'next best action' at the core of everything we do. Whether reducing Real World Data (RWD) analysis time from days to minutes, integrating AI into patient and hub services to improve adherence, or identifying misdiagnosed patients in rare or complex conditions, EVERSANA selects complex cohorts, identifies trends, and predicts events that create real value for millions of patients worldwide," added Brigham Hyde, Ph.D., Data and Analytics President, EVERSANA.

The acquisition is also designed to ensure continuity for clients that will continue to work with both Havas Health & You (HH&Y) and EVERSANA's HVH teams through an exclusive strategic partnership. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We're absolutely delighted to see the legacy of HVH carried on with such a progressive and innovative company. This acquisition, along with the ongoing partnership between HH&Y and EVERSANA, will allow for the continued expansion of HVH's capabilities under the guidance of EVERSANA and the unique and powerful combination of expertise between EVERSANA and HH&Y in an ongoing partnership, all while maintaining specialized access for our valued clients around the world. It's a win-win-win," added Donna Murphy, Global CEO HH&Y.

HVH Precision Analytics will transition to the EVERSANA brand in the coming quarter, and the company's leadership team will report to Hyde.

Financial details of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

