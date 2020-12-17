EVERSANA and Experic announce strategic partnership to optimize end-to-end contract manufacturing and commercialization services for life sciences industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the life sciences industry, and Experic, a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) and pharmaceutical supply service company, today announced a collaboration to optimize clinical development, manufacturing, launch planning and commercialization efforts for life sciences companies.

Under the terms of the partnership, Experic's clinical and commercial scale manufacturing and packaging services will be available within EVERSANA's fully integrated services platform, which is currently under contract to manage multiple product launches across diverse therapeutic indications. In 2021, the expanded services will be used in the complete commercialization of new products or to revitalize the market position and performance of existing branded therapies.

"We built EVERSANA to break down the inefficient service silos that traditionally exist in this industry. Our fully integrated platform is complemented with best-in-breed partnerships – each designed to expedite the development, launch and value of much-needed therapies," said Greg Skalicky, Chief Revenue Officer, EVERSANA. "Experic is the contract manufacturing organization designed with innovators in mind. Together, we streamline development through commercialization and create visibility at each stage of the process."

"We are thrilled to work with the EVERSANA team. Together we offer smart solutions for pharmaceutical companies transitioning products to commercialization," said Jeffrey P. McMullen, Chairman and CEO, Experic. "It is a unique combination of expertise and services that can ensure the long-term success of our customers' products."

Both companies' clients will have broader access to end-to-end outsourced services and innovative contracting models to propel product journeys and improve patient experiences. EVERSANA's integrated or stand-alone pharmaceutical services span all disciplines, including global pricing, market access, clinical and commercial field forces, compliance, patient support, product delivery, and data and analytics. Experic supports every phase of a product's life cycle from clinical to commercial scale, across a range of dosing and packaging formats, including capsule filling, powder and pellet dosing (including DPI), and autoinjectors and pen assemblies.

Together, both companies serve more than 600 pharmaceutical and medical device companies, ranging from established pharmaceutical companies to early-stage innovators. For more information visit eversana.com and expericservices.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit EVERSANA.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Experic Services

Experic, a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) and pharmaceutical supply services company, supports every phase of a product's life cycle from clinical to commercial scale, across a range of dosing and packaging formats, including capsule filling, powder and pellet dosing (including DPI), and autoinjectors and pen assemblies. Utilizing cutting-edge Harro Höfliger equipment in our state-of-the-art Class A GMP facility and build-to-suit suites, we manage global delivery of the highest quality products, even for expedited projects, while providing unparalleled knowledge, expertise and customer service. For more information, visit ExpericServices.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

