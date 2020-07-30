EVERSANA™ and Havas Health & You announce exclusive strategic partnership, optimizing global data & analytics platform, expansive network reach and commercialization expertise for life sciences category

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the leading provider of commercial services to the life science industry, and Havas Health & You (HH&Y), the world's largest global health and wellness network, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership agreement, inclusive of data, analytics and predictive platforms, combined with commercialization services, to offer to health and wellness clients worldwide.

The partnership ensures that clients across both of the companies' global portfolios will have streamlined access to a range of integrated commercialization services, including the HVH Precision Analytics platform which EVERSANA recently acquired from HH&Y. Additionally, EVERSANA and HH&Y will work together to develop strategies and services to solve global pricing, access, reimbursement, adherence and product delivery challenges in the life science sector.

As part of the partnership, HH&Y will continue to leverage HVH technologies, including SCIPHER™, now part of EVERSANA's- Data and Analytics Platform, to support data-driven insights exclusively for their clients. Further, HH&Y ensures continuity for common HVH users and the additional capabilities from new datasets, experts, and global managed markets capabilities from EVERSANA's full commercialization portfolio. Through HH&Y, EVERSANA will expand their reach, leveraging the network's 4000 experts across more than 70 countries.

"During the acquisition of HVH Precision Analytics, we realized the great impact both of our organizations could make by working together. Havas will have access to our powerful data and analytics platform and we will bring our global commercialization services to their clients worldwide. It's a winning combination that creates true value for our clients and their patients," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA.

"EVERSANA owns a very unique and ever-important area of expertise within the health and wellness landscape, bringing profound understanding of patient access challenges, global pricing models and facilitating product delivery," says Donna Murphy, CEO of HH&Y. "This partnership allows us to continue to leverage the incredible suite of capabilities within HVH and further complement the internal capabilities of the network, while facilitating an opportunity for both HH&Y and EVERSANA to tap into their respective network's and team of experts – a sum that will be greater than its parts."

Details of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Havas Life PR and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health-and-wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life science industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

