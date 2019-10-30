EVERSANA™ announces an agreement to acquire Cornerstone Research Group; adds global HEOR capabilities to integrated commercial services platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the leading independent provider of commercial services to the life science industry, today announced an agreement to acquire Canada-based Cornerstone Research Group, Inc. Headquartered in Burlington, Ontario with an additional location in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Cornerstone Research Group is the leader in Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) services, working with leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies across the globe.

EVERSANA offers a fully integrated and independent commercial services platform designed to solve global pricing, access, reimbursement, adherence and product delivery challenges in the life science sector. With the acquisition of Cornerstone Research Group, EVERSANA adds comprehensive HEOR capabilities at a global scale, including economic modeling, evidence synthesis, value communication, and reimbursement strategies across all stages of the product lifecycle.

"Pharmaceutical companies face strong pressures to quickly assess and quantify both the direct and indirect value of their in-market products and development pipeline," said Jim Lang, CEO. "By adding a strong health economics and outcomes capability to our integrated commercial platform, we can now conceptualize, deliver and measure value at every stage of the product lifecycle from clinical trials to ongoing patient adherence. The Cornerstone Research Group team brings tremendous expertise that will deliver immediate value to our clients worldwide, and we're thrilled to have them on board."

Cornerstone Research Group will transition to the EVERSANA brand in the coming quarter, and the company's partners, Chris Cameron, Daniel Grima and Melissa Thompson will assume leadership roles at EVERSANA.

"We're excited to join the EVERSANA family," shared Thompson. "The need for evidence-based research has never been greater than in today's pharmaceutical industry. EVERSANA's integrated platform gives our current clients immediate access to expanded services and solutions, and we also see tremendous opportunities to bring HEOR services to current EVERSANA clients. Additionally, for our employees, EVERSANA is the perfect cultural fit and provides a promising future for all."

Financial details of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Cornerstone Research Group

Cornerstone is a global health economic and market access research company supporting pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Founded in 2005, Cornerstone's initial focus was to build on the partners' experience in health economic research with an emphasis on global cost-effectiveness models and Canadian reimbursement submissions. Since that time, the company has strategically grown to add a world-class evidence synthesis and data analytics team; develop outstanding payer communication capabilities; and support global programs with submissions in all major markets. For more information, visit cornerstone-research.com.

SOURCE EVERSANA

Related Links

https://www.eversana.com

