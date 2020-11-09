EVERSANA announces broad-scale strategic partnerships with industry leaders in claims, EMR, formulary and provider-institutional data to optimize real-time commercial services

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today unveiled partnerships with comprehensive data and infrastructure companies, including Symphony Health and Compile, to create the industry's first single, streamlined claims, formulary and physician dataset. The comprehensive, real-time view of the full healthcare system will drive EVERSANA's end-to-end commercialization services to expedite and optimize targeting, access, adherence and valued outcomes.

EVERSANA and Symphony Health, a PRA Health Sciences company and a leading provider of data, cloud-based analytics and consulting solutions to life science companies and healthcare organizations, finalized a multi-year relationship to provide access to real-time claims and electronic medical records data for more than 300 million patients. The data will be used to activate data-driven patient engagement and hub services to advance access and adherence at each stage of the product life cycle.

"The relationship with Symphony rapidly advances EVERSANA's ability to leverage real-time intelligence and drive next best actions across the Commercialization Journey," said Brigham Hyde, President, Data & Analytics, EVERSANA. "The combination of best-in-breed connected data with EVERSANA's ACTICS predictive platform and full-scale commercial services empowers our clients to achieve successful brand launch and maximize patient impact."

"At Symphony, our goal is to deliver data-driven insights that facilitate and transform the drug development process – bringing the right treatments to patients at the right time," said Doug Fulling, President, Symphony Health. "Our work with EVERSANA will deliver more actionable insights to the marketplace, allowing for increased data transparency, quicker access and a broader understanding of patient needs."

In addition to claims and EMR data, a partnership with Compile will further integrate physician data to drive market access and HCP engagement. By combining public, government and deep-web data with privately licensed medical and pharmacy claims data, Compile generates the ultimate system of record on every practitioner, facility, health system and event that takes place in the U.S. healthcare market. EVERSANA expects to announce a third partnership to integrate formulary data in the coming month.

The datasets from Symphony and Compile will feed into ACTICS by EVERSANA, a data-mastering platform and cloud-based infrastructure. Through API-driven automated intelligence and machine learning technology, ACTICS feeds downstream alerts and insights to additional cloud-based infrastructure, such as a client's CRM system, to create actionable insights.

ACTICS is being leveraged into the launch and commercialization strategies for multiple pharmaceutical and digital therapies and works seamlessly with EVERSANA's integrated commercial services platform designed to solve global pricing, access, reimbursement, real-world evidence, adherence and product delivery challenges in the life sciences sector.

"These partnerships, along with the data we can capture across our comprehensive commercial services platform, will make a remarkable impact on the life sciences industry. It's so much more than integrating numbers and trendlines. It's about understanding what patients, providers and payers really need and how we can use our commercial platform to provide it. This will finally improve the healthcare system in a data-driven manner," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA.

For more information, visit eversana.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Sarah Zwicky

[email protected]

414.434.4691

SOURCE Eversana

Related Links

https://www.eversana.com

