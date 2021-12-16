EVERSANA Announces Real-World Data Agreement with Janssen to Augment Development of Chronic Disease Care Therapies

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation services to the global life sciences industry, today announced an agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) to transform clinical data into the much-needed evolution of chronic disease care through real-word data (RWD), data science analysis and regulatory-grade studies. The collaboration between EVERSANA's RWD Solution team and the Janssen Research & Development Data Science team will help drive evidence-based development of Janssen therapies, treatments and patient support models.

Traditionally, real-world evidence regarding chronic disease care —including treatment patterns and outcomes—is limited. The patient experience, ranging from pain, fatigue, mental health and socio/behavioral impact, is not analyzed in traditional RWD studies.

EVERSANA's Chronic Disease Database will cover more than 80 million de-identified patients combined with the ACTICS by EVERSANA™ technology platform to activate conduct regulatory-grade research studies, generate evidence, and provide data-driven insight to characterize baseline patient attributes, disease progression, and treatment-based outcomes for patients in chronic disease. EVERSANA's data and software are complemented by the company's data science team to jointly bring a voice to clinical and patient reported outcomes in chronic disease RWD.

The agreement will drive a deeper understanding and enhance the design of clinical trials through regulatory-grade, auditable determination of clinical endpoints, thus enabling studies that can reduce clinical trial timelines and offer important signals about how therapies perform in real world settings.

"We are excited about our agreement with the Data Science team at Janssen Research & Development to support innovation in chronic diseases," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Our collaboration is focused on scaled clinical data and a scaled data science capability to accelerate clinical programs. It's all part of EVERSANSA's continued efforts to provide a voice to patient experience and ensure RWD is a core part of the development and commercialization continuum industrywide."

