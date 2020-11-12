EVERSANA announces strategic partnership with Roivant Sciences to advance commercialization services and predictive analytics for healthcare

CHICAGO, BASEL, Switzerland and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roivant Sciences today named EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, a preferred provider of commercial services worldwide. Under the agreement, EVERSANA and Roivant will partner on opportunities to improve the access, affordability and adherence of innovative therapies developed by Roivant. In addition, EVERSANA and Roivant will expand existing partnerships around multiple Roivant technology platforms, including deploying Alyvant's salesforce app to enhance results for EVERSANA clients.

Roivant has a diverse pipeline of investigational drugs across its family of companies. In addition to its biopharmaceutical subsidiaries, Roivant also builds technology-focused platforms aimed at improving the process of developing and commercializing medicines.

EVERSANA, which is currently managing the launch of multiple pharmaceutical and digital therapies, offers a fully integrated commercial services platform designed to solve global pricing, access, reimbursement, real-world evidence, adherence and product delivery challenges in the life sciences sector.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with EVERSANA on deploying innovative technologies and nontraditional approaches to improve the delivery of medicines to patients – within and beyond our own pharmaceutical portfolio," said Ben Zimmer, President of Roivant Health.

"Roivant shares our view that traditional approaches to commercialization services leave too much value on the table. Our patients, providers and payers need a more comprehensive approach to life sciences services, propelled by bolder strategies and integrated superior performance that is optimized by a predictive platform of data and analytics at each step of the patient and product journeys," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch Vants – nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

