EVERSANA Appoints Agency and Commercialization Veteran Mike Guarino to Lead Global Agency EVERSANA INTOUCH

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a leading global provider of commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced that industry veteran Mike Guarino has joined the company's leadership team to lead EVERSANA INTOUCH, the company's global health agency.

Guarino will serve as Chief Executive Officer for EVERSANA INTOUCH and will lead strategy and operations across the agency's core and specialty capabilities, guiding teams who work closely with clients to deliver modern, insight-driven marketing strategies. He will focus on connecting commercialization opportunities through the power of data and AI across EVERSANA to drive more integrated solutions for clients. At EVERSANA INTOUCH, his focus will be on strengthening performance, advancing innovation, and scaling solutions that help life sciences brands connect more meaningfully with healthcare professionals and patients.

Mike brings deep experience in the agency world, with senior leadership roles across prominent healthcare and marketing organizations, including his most recent role as the Chief Commercial Officer at IPG Health, where he helped drive growth and innovation across the organization. He also spent more than two decades in senior strategy and commercial roles at FCB Health and was the co-founder of Area 23. He is widely recognized for building high-performing teams, driving commercial results, and helping brands navigate an increasingly complex and digital-first engagement landscape.

"Mike is a proven agency leader who understands what it takes to deliver real impact to clients in today's market," said Mark Thierer, Chief Executive Officer, EVERSANA. "His leadership, industry perspective, and passion for innovation make him exactly the right person to lead our agency services forward as we continue to redefine what modern life sciences marketing will be."

The agency's senior leaders, including Ann Cave, Susan Perlbachs, John Kenny and Dan Gandor will report to Guarino. EVERSANA INTOUCH Founder, Faruk Capan, will continue to be involved in overall agency work, but will focus his primary efforts on the growth and expansion of the company's AI Agency platform, which launched in August 2025 in collaboration with Google.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners, and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

About EVERSANA INTOUCH

EVERSANA INTOUCH® is the AI-powered agency redefining life sciences commercialization. Embedded within EVERSANA's end-to-end commercialization platform, we replace fragmented agency models with a single operating model that connects strategy, creative, execution, and data with AI and human expertise. Our AI-orchestrated experiences drive faster adoption, smarter decisions, and measurable impact across the full commercialization lifecycle. To learn more, visit EVERSANAINTOUCH.com or connect through Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

EVERSANA Contact:

Matt Braun

[email protected]

SOURCE EVERSANA