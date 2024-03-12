EVERSANA CONSULTING Named a Forbes 2024 Top Management Consulting Firm in the United States

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a leading provider of commercialization services to the global life sciences industry, announced today that its professional advisory firm, EVERSANA CONSULTING, has been ranked in the annual list of Top Management Consulting Firms in the United States by Forbes Magazine for 2024.

"Recognition from Forbes is among the highest honors a company can hold," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "While we all celebrate this honor, this is a testament to the individual expertise our consultants bring to clients. Daily they are applying their skills to solve the most complex challenges facing life science brands today. I learn from this team every day and know our clients are in the best hands."

Forbes partnered with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to produce its ninth annual list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms, comprised of the best consultancies based on results of an online, two-step methodology including expert and client surveys. The listing is compiled by surveying 10,000 partners and executives of management consultancies, and more than 1,200 senior executives who worked with such firms over the last six years. It is divided into 16 sectors—from aerospace and defense to financial institutions—and 16 functional areas—including strategy, sustainability, and digital transformation. In total, 199 different firms were ranked across the United States in the 2024 ranking. 2024 marks the first time EVERSANA CONSULTING has been named to the prestigious list.

The most recent accolade for EVERSANA CONSULTING comes just weeks after the specialty consulting arm of EVERSANA also earned honors from Vault as a Top Consulting firm in both North America and the Asia Pacific region.

EVERSANA CONSULTING serves a broad range of large and small biopharma, med tech and digital therapeutics companies. The team combines business strategy, launch excellence and commercial execution to provide end-to-end advisory services to clients. To learn more, visit eversanaconsulting.com.

