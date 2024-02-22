EVERSANA CONSULTING Named a Top Consulting Firm in Asia Pacific Region for the Second Consecutive Year

SINGAPORE and CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a leading provider of commercialization services to the life science industry, today announced its strategic consulting arm EVERSANA® CONSULTING has been named a Vault Top Consulting Firm in the Asia Pacific Region for the second consecutive year.

EVERSANA CONSULTING ranks number 20 on the annual list of top firms in the region. The firm has seen significant growth throughout the region in the past three years, including expansion across multiple markets including Singapore, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India. The company continues to attract top talent to serve the growing needs of clients throughout the area.

"Our team ranks among the best at understanding the challenges pharmaceutical companies face in bringing therapies to the region, but also at helping companies understand what commercialization should look like worldwide," said Jim Lang, CEO at EVERSANA. "To be honored for two consecutive years by Vault in the Asia Pacific region is an honor, but delighting our clients every day matters even more."

Vault's rankings are based on exclusive insider information from verified employees in the consulting industry. Each year, Vault surveys thousands of consulting professionals. From these results, top consulting firms are ranked based on prestige, quality of life, and overall best place to work across several categories.

EVERSANA CONSULTING ranked number 10 on the annual list as "A Best Consulting Firm for Formal Training," and number 13 as "A Best Firm for Compensation" in the Asia Pacific region. Vault's Firsthand Findings note that "This is an entrepreneurial organization with a fantastic culture." To view the profile, click here.

The accolade comes just weeks after the firm's North American team was also named a top consulting organization for 2024.

EVERSANA CONSULTING is the global consulting services arm of EVERSANA, serving a broad range of large and small biopharma, med tech and digital therapeutics companies. The team combines business strategy, launch excellence and commercial execution to provide end-to-end advisory services to clients. To learn more, visit eversanaconsulting.com.

