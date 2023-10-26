EVERSANA® Earns Great Place to Work Recognition for Fifth Consecutive Year, Now Certified Across Seven Countries

Company recognized for the fifth consecutive year in U.S., the third year in Canada and India, second year in the United Kingdom and Singapore, and first-time certifications in Japan and Poland.

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, once again has been named a Great Place to Work® by the leading authority in workplace culture. The culture-focused company earned the recognition for the fifth consecutive year in the United States, the third straight year in Canada and India, the second time in both the United Kingdom and Singapore, and for the first time in Japan and Poland.

Based on an anonymous survey sent to more than 7,000 employees worldwide, EVERSANA earned the 2023-2024 certification during rapid global growth. Over the last year alone the company has increased its workforce and expanded its commercialization services, most recently with the addition of Healthware Group in early October 2023.

"Year-after-year this award gives us goosebumps because we know our company is only as good as our people. We must be a Great Place to Work in order to make a great impact for our clients and their patients," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "This year we are especially proud to be certified in a growing number of countries worldwide. Every day we live our vision to create a healthier world for all – not just in what we do, but how we operate and support each other."

The Great Place to Work accolade measures companies against organizations of similar size and industry. The certification provides a valuable benchmark for employees and reinforces the company's commitment to retaining and attracting the best talent to serve its clients worldwide.

Key findings in the survey include:

Overall employee satisfaction remains high at more than 80%

89% of employees stated they were made to feel welcomed when hired and 86% affirmed that people care about each other.

The company continues to embrace diversity and equality. Nearly 90% of employees verified they are treated fairly, regardless of their sexual orientation, race, gender or age.

For a full list of Great Place to Work-Certified® companies, including EVERSANA, click here.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 670 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. It helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, its culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. The company uses its unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 other countries, including Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

