EVERSANA Earns Prestigious Designations from Leading Organizations for Specialty Pharmacy Operations Excellence, Superior Care for Rare Disease Patients

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced that its specialty pharmacy, part of the company's Patient Services, has received two significant designations, the URAC Specialty Pharmacy Version 5.0 Accreditation and URAC Rare Disease Center of Excellence 3.0 Version Certification.

The URAC Specialty Pharmacy 5.0 Accreditation recognizes EVERSANA's adherence to the highest standards in specialty pharmacy services, ensuring optimal patient outcomes through comprehensive care management and clinical support. URAC's Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation demonstrates the highest value in delivering enhanced clinical services to payers, manufacturers and providers.

Additionally, EVERSANA earned the URAC Rare Disease Center of Excellence 3.0 Certification, which recognizes best-in-class organizations with specialized expertise and a dedication to providing exceptional care for patients with rare and complex conditions. This certification was developed with the input of rare disease experts, including the National Organization for Rare Disorders, to ensure it reflects current and proven best practices.

"Our team's commitment to quality and putting the needs of patients first is always unwavering," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Receiving these accreditations is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and validates our efforts to provide exceptional care."

The two latest accolades add to EVERSANA's existing pharmacy accreditation for quality, including from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). The company annually serves more than 100,000 patients on behalf of clients through its pharmacy solutions, primarily based in the St. Louis, Missouri, area.

For more information about EVERSANA and its patient services offerings, visit https://www.eversana.com/solutions/integrated-commercial-services/specialty-pharmacy/

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACTS

EVERSANA

Matt Braun

Vice President, Corporate Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE EVERSANA